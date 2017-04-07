Video: Brandon Belt mashes first career grand slam

Giants’ first baseman Brandon Belt slugged his way to his first career grand slam on Friday, giving the Giants a 5-4 lead over the Padres in the sixth inning of the series opener.
The Giants were down 4-1 at the start of the sixth inning after Matt Cain got off to a rough start in San Diego, allowing four runs, three walks and two home runs through 4 1/3 innings. Padres’ right-hander Luis Perdomo sailed through his first outing of the year, meanwhile, striking out three of 23 batters and holding the Giants to just five hits and one walk until Belt blew the game wide open with a shot to right field:
The Padres responded in the bottom of the seventh with three runs of their own, reclaiming the lead with a Yangervis Solarte two-run double and an RBI bunt that scored their seventh and final run of the night. Belt rallied again for the Giants in the eighth inning, taking Ryan Buchter deep on a solo homer, but with no help from his teammates, the club fell short in their second one-run loss of the year.
Major League Baseball won’t be taking any action against the Cardinals’ Yadier Molina after a wayward pitch stuck to the catcher’s chest protector during Thursday’s 6-4 loss to the Cubs. According to the official rulebook, the use of any foreign substance on a baseball is strictly prohibited, but there are no provisions in place to punish a non-pitcher who is caught with the substance on his person.
That may be why, as both ESPN’s Mark Saxon and the Chicago Tribune’s Mark Gonzales pointed out, the Cubs did not request that home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott inspect the ball shortly after the incident occurred. After the game, Cubs’ outfielder Jason Heyward explained that Molina had probably used something like pine tar or an adhesive spray called Tuf-Skin to get a better grip on the ball, which inadvertently led to the odd play — and, later, a blown lead for the Cardinals.
Both Molina and manager Mike Matheny denied any knowledge of a foreign substance on Molina’s uniform. No in-depth explanation has been offered up by the team so far, and with Major League Baseball backing off, it’s unlikely that they’ll volunteer more details anytime soon. As Matheny relayed to MLB.com’s Jenifer Langosch: “I don’t know what happened. I have no idea. I’ve never seen it.”
The Orioles acquired right-handed reliever Miguel Castro from the Rockies on Friday, per a team announcement. Minor league right-hander Joe Gunkel was designated for assignment in order to clear space on Baltimore’s 40-man roster. The Rockies designated Castro for assignment on Sunday and will receive either cash considerations or a player to be named later.
Castro, 22, struggled in his sophomore season with the Rockies in 2016, spreading a 6.14 ERA, 3.1 BB/9 and 7.4 SO/9 over 14 2/3 inning. He looked even worse in Triple-A Albuquerque, handing in a 10.34 ERA after allowing 18 runs and five home runs in 15 2/3 innings. His high velocity and strikeout rate gave him a jump start on his major league career in 2015, but poor command continues to sabotage his performance on every level and could delay his promotion with the Orioles if he sees little improvement in their farm system this season.
According to MLB.com’s Brittany Ghiroli, Castro is scheduled begin the 2017 season at Double-A Bowie.