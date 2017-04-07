Video: Brandon Belt mashes first career grand slam

Giants’ first baseman Brandon Belt slugged his way to his first career grand slam on Friday, giving the Giants a 5-4 lead over the Padres in the sixth inning of the series opener.

The Giants were down 4-1 at the start of the sixth inning after Matt Cain got off to a rough start in San Diego, allowing four runs, three walks and two home runs through 4 1/3 innings. Padres’ right-hander Luis Perdomo sailed through his first outing of the year, meanwhile, striking out three of 23 batters and holding the Giants to just five hits and one walk until Belt blew the game wide open with a shot to right field:

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Padres responded in the bottom of the seventh with three runs of their own, reclaiming the lead with a Yangervis Solarte two-run double and an RBI bunt that scored their seventh and final run of the night. Belt rallied again for the Giants in the eighth inning, taking Ryan Buchter deep on a solo homer, but with no help from his teammates, the club fell short in their second one-run loss of the year.

Follow @wcoastfangirl