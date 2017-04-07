The Tigers bullpen is Tigers bullpenning again

Ray, people will come Ray.
They’ll come to Comerica Park for reasons they can’t even fathom. They’ll turn up Woodward Avenue, not knowing for sure why they’re doing it. They’ll arrive at the stadium as innocent as children, longing for the past, when they had guys like John Hiller, Willie Hernandez and Aurelio Lopez. Of course, we won’t mind if you look around, you’ll say. It’s only $45-75 per person. They’ll pass over the money without even thinking about it: for it is money they have and easily avoided aggravation they lack.
And they’ll walk out to the Tiger Den, the Terrace Section, the bleachers; sit in shirtsleeves on a perfect afternoon. And they’ll watch the game and it’ll be as if they dipped themselves in magic waters. The memories will be so thick they’ll have to brush them away from their faces.
Then the starter will get tired and the bullpen will start warming up and everything will turn to stinky trash.
People will come Ray. The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been the Tigers bullpen. America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It has been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But the Tigers awful, crappy bullpen has marked the time. This field, this game, this horrible, crappy bullpen: it’s a part of our past, Ray. It reminds of us of all that once was sucked and will likely suck gain. Oh… people will come Ray. People will most definitely come.
Just so they can yell at this awful, crappy Tigers bullpen.
Ever hear of chapulines? They’re a fairly popular snack at sporting events in Oaxaca, Mexico. A handy protein source with some chili lime action. I’ve never had them but I’m told they’re yummy. You start munching on them and you forget after a short time that you’re eating bugs.
Grasshoppers, to be specific. And now you don’t have to go to a soccer match in Mexico to get them. You can get them at Safeco Field during a Mariners game.
ESPN’s Darren Rovell reports that the Mariners and their concessionaire, Centerplate added a stand run by local Mexican restaurant Poquitos that will serve toasted grasshoppers tossed in chili lime salt. From the story:
“They are a one-of-a-kind snack that the fans will really love — either on a taco or on their own,” said Steve Dominguez, Centerplate general manager at Safeco Field. “It’s a testament to our relationship with the Mariners to be bold and creative with bringing in new local partners that really embody the Seattle culinary scene.”
Make all the jokes you want, but this seems far less absurd to me than stuff like cheeseburgers with pizzas as a bun, fried hot dogs and all of the food horror we hear about at the beginning of each new baseball season. The grasshoppers have fewer ingredients, are all natural and likely have far fewer calories. And the fact that they come in taco form is an added bonus as everything tastes better as a taco.
Rich Hill had a fantastic year last year. But he missed a whole bunch of it too — from July 17 until August 24 — thanks to a severe blister problem on his pitching hand. So it’s certainly scary news for Dodgers fans to hear that Hill has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a blister once again.
The move is retroactive to yesterday, meaning that Hill is eligible to return from the April 16, but given what happened last year no one should bet on it. In the meantime, it appears as though Alex Wood will take Hill’s rotation spot.