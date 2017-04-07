The Red Sox are suffering a breakout of the flu

A bug is going around the Red Sox clubhouse and it’s going to cost them a couple of their best players for their game against the Tigers this afternoon.

Mookie Betts, who would’ve missed yesterday’s game against the Pirates had it not been canceled, is out of the lineup again today due to the flu. A second addition to sickbay is Hanley Ramirez, who is himself under the weather.

Betts could possibly pinch hit. Ramirez, however, is staying back at the hotel so the Sox will play a man down today. Chris Young is covering right field for Betts. Brock Holt is serving as the club’s designated hitter in Ramirez’s stead.

Everyone else on the Sox: wear a mask.

