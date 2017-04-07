The Red Sox are suffering a breakout of the flu

A bug is going around the Red Sox clubhouse and it’s going to cost them a couple of their best players for their game against the Tigers this afternoon.
Mookie Betts, who would’ve missed yesterday’s game against the Pirates had it not been canceled, is out of the lineup again today due to the flu. A second addition to sickbay is Hanley Ramirez, who is himself under the weather.
Betts could possibly pinch hit. Ramirez, however, is staying back at the hotel so the Sox will play a man down today. Chris Young is covering right field for Betts. Brock Holt is serving as the club’s designated hitter in Ramirez’s stead.
Everyone else on the Sox: wear a mask.
On Tuesday, Reds prospect Ian Kahaloa — a fifth round pick in 2015 — was suspended for 50 games after he failed a second test for a drug of abuse. We see these sorts of suspensions among minor leaguers so often that they barely register anymore. This one, however . . . has a bit more to it.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that, prior to his suspension, multiple videos surfaced which appeared to show Kahaloa using recreational drugs — possibly cocaine — while wearing a Reds shirt. The videos appeared on SnapChat and were seen by Reds officials, who refer to them as “alarming” in the Enquirer story.
You can see two of the videos below, which first surfaced in mid-March, and which were posted to Twitter by a Reds fan who discovered them via Kahaloa’s SnapChat account, tagging MLB and the Reds to alert them. Note: the videos appear to show drug use and feature drug paraphernalia:
The Enquirer reports that, upon being made aware of the videos in March, the Reds removed Kahaloa from spring training. He is now in a drug treatment program.
That’s a good call on the drug treatment. What they’re going to do about his apparent intelligence and judgment issues are another story entirely.
Pete Rose. Derek Jeter. Yasiel Puig. Curt Schilling. Tim Tebow.
Three of them are great baseball players, one of them is a good baseball player who may, one day, be great and the fifth is, I’m quite sure, a nice fellow. But they do have one thing in common: if we write a post about them here, all y’all will click on it like crazy, even if you complain about it.
It’s sort of like that old Yogi Berra line about the restaurant: Nobody goes there anymore. It’s too crowded.
So, yes, I’ve laid all my cards on the table with respect to Tim Tebow content. I post it because people look at it. And you have laid yours on the table as well. You look at it, even if you say you hate it. Doesn’t it feel good to be honest about such things? Now, sit back and watch some minor league dingers: