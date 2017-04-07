Rich Hill sent to the disabled list with a blister. Again.

Rich Hill had a fantastic year last year. But he missed a whole bunch of it too — from July 17 until August 24 — thanks to a severe blister problem on his pitching hand. So it’s certainly scary news for Dodgers fans to hear that Hill has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a blister once again.
The move is retroactive to yesterday, meaning that Hill is eligible to return from the April 16, but given what happened last year no one should bet on it. In the meantime, it appears as though Alex Wood will take Hill’s rotation spot.
Ever hear of chapulines? They’re a fairly popular snack at sporting events in Oaxaca, Mexico. A handy protein source with some chili lime action. I’ve never had them but I’m told they’re yummy. You start munching on them and you forget after a short time that you’re eating bugs.
Grasshoppers, to be specific. And now you don’t have to go to a soccer match in Mexico to get them. You can get them at Safeco Field during a Mariners game.
ESPN’s Darren Rovell reports that the Mariners and their concessionaire, Centerplate added a stand run by local Mexican restaurant Poquitos that will serve toasted grasshoppers tossed in chili lime salt. From the story:
“They are a one-of-a-kind snack that the fans will really love — either on a taco or on their own,” said Steve Dominguez, Centerplate general manager at Safeco Field. “It’s a testament to our relationship with the Mariners to be bold and creative with bringing in new local partners that really embody the Seattle culinary scene.”
Make all the jokes you want, but this seems far less absurd to me than stuff like cheeseburgers with pizzas as a bun, fried hot dogs and all of the food horror we hear about at the beginning of each new baseball season. The grasshoppers have fewer ingredients, are all natural and likely have far fewer calories. And the fact that they come in taco form is an added bonus as everything tastes better as a taco.
A bug is going around the Red Sox clubhouse and it’s going to cost them a couple of their best players for their game against the Tigers this afternoon.
Mookie Betts, who would’ve missed yesterday’s game against the Pirates had it not been canceled, is out of the lineup again today due to the flu. A second addition to sickbay is Hanley Ramirez, who is himself under the weather.
Betts could possibly pinch hit. Ramirez, however, is staying back at the hotel so the Sox will play a man down today. Chris Young is covering right field for Betts. Brock Holt is serving as the club’s designated hitter in Ramirez’s stead.
Everyone else on the Sox: wear a mask.