Orioles acquire Miguel Castro from Rockies

The Orioles acquired right-handed reliever Miguel Castro from the Rockies on Friday, per a team announcement. Minor league right-hander Joe Gunkel was designated for assignment in order to clear space on Baltimore’s 40-man roster. The Rockies designated Castro for assignment on Sunday and will receive either cash considerations or a player to be named later.
Castro, 22, struggled in his sophomore season with the Rockies in 2016, spreading a 6.14 ERA, 3.1 BB/9 and 7.4 SO/9 over 14 2/3 inning. He looked even worse in Triple-A Albuquerque, handing in a 10.34 ERA after allowing 18 runs and five home runs in 15 2/3 innings. His high velocity and strikeout rate gave him a jump start on his major league career in 2015, but poor command continues to sabotage his performance on every level and could delay his promotion with the Orioles if he sees little improvement in their farm system this season.
According to MLB.com’s Brittany Ghiroli, Castro is scheduled begin the 2017 season at Double-A Bowie.