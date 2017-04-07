MLB finds no rules violation after ball sticks to Yadier Molina’s chest protector

UPDATE: OK, the Tigers salvaged this one, 6-5, despite the bullpen meltdown. Shoutout to the heroics of Mike Mahtook, who hit am 8th inning homer to tie things back up and a further shoutout to the Red Sox bullpen — put together by Dave Dombrowksi, natch — for doing their own dubious thing and walking in an insurance run.

Still, the lyrical poetry of “Field of Dreams,” inspired by the Tigers bullpen shall stand for posterity.

4:27 PM: Ray, people will come Ray.

They’ll come to Comerica Park for reasons they can’t even fathom. They’ll turn up Woodward Avenue, not knowing for sure why they’re doing it. They’ll arrive at the stadium as innocent as children, longing for the past, when they had guys like John Hiller, Willie Hernandez and Aurelio Lopez. Of course, we won’t mind if you look around, you’ll say. It’s only $45-75 per person. They’ll pass over the money without even thinking about it: for it is money they have and easily avoided aggravation they lack.

And they’ll walk out to the Tiger Den, the Terrace Section, the bleachers; sit in shirtsleeves on a perfect afternoon. And they’ll watch the game and it’ll be as if they dipped themselves in magic waters. The memories will be so thick they’ll have to brush them away from their faces.

Then the starter will get tired and the bullpen will start warming up and everything will turn to stinky trash.

People will come Ray. The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been the Tigers bullpen. America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It has been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But the Tigers awful, crappy bullpen has marked the time. This field, this game, this horrible, crappy bullpen: it’s a part of our past, Ray. It reminds of us of all that once was sucked and will likely suck gain. Oh… people will come Ray. People will most definitely come.

Just so they can yell at this awful, crappy Tigers bullpen.

