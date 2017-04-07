Getty Images

MLB finds no rules violation after ball sticks to Yadier Molina’s chest protector

By Ashley VarelaApr 7, 2017, 8:42 PM EDT

Major League Baseball won’t be taking any action against the Cardinals’ Yadier Molina after a wayward pitch stuck to the catcher’s chest protector during Thursday’s 6-4 loss to the Cubs. According to the official rulebook, the use of any foreign substance on a baseball is strictly prohibited, but there are no provisions in place to punish a non-pitcher who is caught with the substance on his person.

That may be why, as both ESPN’s Mark Saxon and the Chicago Tribune’s Mark Gonzales pointed out, the Cubs did not request that home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott inspect the ball shortly after the incident occurred. After the game, Cubs’ outfielder Jason Heyward explained that Molina had probably used something like pine tar or an adhesive spray called Tuf-Skin to get a better grip on the ball, which inadvertently led to the odd play — and, later, a blown lead for the Cardinals.

Both Molina and manager Mike Matheny denied any knowledge of a foreign substance on Molina’s uniform. No in-depth explanation has been offered up by the team so far, and with Major League Baseball backing off, it’s unlikely that they’ll volunteer more details anytime soon. As Matheny relayed to MLB.com’s Jenifer Langosch: “I don’t know what happened. I have no idea. I’ve never seen it.”

Orioles acquire Miguel Castro from Rockies

By Ashley VarelaApr 7, 2017, 6:41 PM EDT

The Orioles acquired right-handed reliever Miguel Castro from the Rockies on Friday, per a team announcement. Minor league right-hander Joe Gunkel was designated for assignment in order to clear space on Baltimore’s 40-man roster. The Rockies designated Castro for assignment on Sunday and will receive either cash considerations or a player to be named later.

Castro, 22, struggled in his sophomore season with the Rockies in 2016, spreading a 6.14 ERA, 3.1 BB/9 and 7.4 SO/9 over 14 2/3 inning. He looked even worse in Triple-A Albuquerque, handing in a 10.34 ERA after allowing 18 runs and five home runs in 15 2/3 innings. His high velocity and strikeout rate gave him a jump start on his major league career in 2015, but poor command continues to sabotage his performance on every level and could delay his promotion with the Orioles if he sees little improvement in their farm system this season.

According to MLB.com’s Brittany Ghiroli, Castro is scheduled begin the 2017 season at Double-A Bowie.

The Tigers bullpen is Tigers bullpenning again

By Craig CalcaterraApr 7, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT

UPDATE: OK, the Tigers salvaged this one, 6-5, despite the bullpen meltdown. Shoutout to the heroics of Mike Mahtook, who hit am 8th inning homer to tie things back up and a further shoutout to the Red Sox bullpen — put together by Dave Dombrowksi, natch — for doing their own dubious thing and walking in an insurance run.

Still, the lyrical poetry of “Field of Dreams,” inspired by the Tigers bullpen shall stand for posterity.

4:27 PM: Ray, people will come Ray.

They’ll come to Comerica Park for reasons they can’t even fathom. They’ll turn up Woodward Avenue, not knowing for sure why they’re doing it. They’ll arrive at the stadium as innocent as children, longing for the past, when they had guys like John Hiller, Willie Hernandez and Aurelio Lopez. Of course, we won’t mind if you look around, you’ll say. It’s only $45-75 per person. They’ll pass over the money without even thinking about it: for it is money they have and easily avoided aggravation they lack.

And they’ll walk out to the Tiger Den, the Terrace Section, the bleachers; sit in shirtsleeves on a perfect afternoon. And they’ll watch the game and it’ll be as if they dipped themselves in magic waters. The memories will be so thick they’ll have to brush them away from their faces.

Then the starter will get tired and the bullpen will start warming up and everything will turn to stinky trash.

People will come Ray. The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been the Tigers bullpen. America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It has been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But the Tigers awful, crappy bullpen has marked the time. This field, this game, this horrible, crappy bullpen: it’s a part of our past, Ray. It reminds of us of all that once was sucked and will likely suck gain. Oh… people will come Ray. People will most definitely come.

Just so they can yell at this awful, crappy Tigers bullpen.