Yasiel Puig has two two-run homers so far today

A couple of observations that are not mutually-exclusive:

Yasiel Puig looks a lot leaner this year and, in the first three games of his I’ve watched, his bat looks faster; and Jered Weaver couldn’t throw a baseball through wet cardboard.

Those two things taken together have led to Puig hitting two two-run homers in the first four innings of their afternoon tilt with the San Diego Padres.

The first one came in the bottom of the second with Puig first-pitch swinging on an 85 m.p.h. fastball. That went way the heck out to left field. The second came in the bottom of the fourth on a 2-0 breaking ball that hung like wash on a line, registering 78 m.p.h. on the gun. Puig shot that one out to left as well.

I’m not gonna say too mashed taters off of Jered Weaver means Puig is back to 2013 form, but he hit a homer last night too and is 5-for-11 with two walks so far. And, like I said, the bat looks quick and his body looks lean.

If he is back to top form, the Dodgers are gonna be amazingly hard to beat in the NL West.

