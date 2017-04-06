Yadier Molina sticks to baseball. Literally.

The Cubs and Cardinals are still in action so no one has talked about it yet, but something pretty nuts happened in their game this afternoon.
I have no idea how this occurred — Pine tar? Velcro? Someone rubbing a balloon on their head? — and no one I’ve talked to online has a great explanation for it yet either, but I’m assuming the story is gonna be a pretty good one once we hear it.
All we have now is this GIF, in which it takes Yadier Molina a few moments to find the baseball he thinks he lost:
That Molina is really a glue guy for the Cardinals, eh? He’s one of the best catchers in the game and nothing can change that even if he’s a magnet for criticism at times.
Or:
Yeah, that’s the ticket.
A couple of observations that are not mutually-exclusive:
- Yasiel Puig looks a lot leaner this year and, in the first three games of his I’ve watched, his bat looks faster; and
- Jered Weaver couldn’t throw a baseball through wet cardboard.
Those two things taken together have led to Puig hitting two two-run homers in the first four innings of their afternoon tilt with the San Diego Padres.
The first one came in the bottom of the second with Puig first-pitch swinging on an 85 m.p.h. fastball. That went way the heck out to left field. The second came in the bottom of the fourth on a 2-0 breaking ball that hung like wash on a line, registering 78 m.p.h. on the gun. Puig shot that one out to left as well.
I’m not gonna say too mashed taters off of Jered Weaver means Puig is back to 2013 form, but he hit a homer last night too and is 5-for-11 with two walks so far. And, like I said, the bat looks quick and his body looks lean.
If he is back to top form, the Dodgers are gonna be amazingly hard to beat in the NL West.
Brewers outfielder Keon Broxton was forced out of today’s game against the Rockies after being hit in the face by an Antonio Senzatela pitch in the bottom of the second inning.
Broxton was able to walk off the field under his own power, but he had a bloody nose. It could’ve been much, much worse, but Broxton wears a face guard on the left side of his helmet and the ball appeared to be deflected by it at least somewhat. If you want to see it, there’s video of it here.
The Brewers will presumably update his status later this afternoon.