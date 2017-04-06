Yadier Molina sticks to baseball. Literally.

The Cubs and Cardinals are still in action so no one has talked about it yet, but something pretty nuts happened in their game this afternoon.

I have no idea how this occurred — Pine tar? Velcro? Someone rubbing a balloon on their head? — and no one I’ve talked to online has a great explanation for it yet either, but I’m assuming the story is gonna be a pretty good one once we hear it.

All we have now is this GIF, in which it takes Yadier Molina a few moments to find the baseball he thinks he lost:

File this under things you’ve never seen before … pic.twitter.com/zgr3eT8HP8 — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) April 6, 2017

That Molina is really a glue guy for the Cardinals, eh? He’s one of the best catchers in the game and nothing can change that even if he’s a magnet for criticism at times.

Or:

@craigcalcaterra Stick to baseball. — The Dangerous Mabry (@DangerousMabry) April 6, 2017

Yeah, that’s the ticket.

Follow @craigcalcaterra