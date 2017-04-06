Rob Tringali/Getty Images

Report: Indians want to sign Carlos Santana to a contract extension

By Bill BaerApr 6, 2017, 8:51 PM EDT

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Indians are interested in signing 1B/DH Carlos Santana to a contract extension. Santana is currently in the last year of his contract after the Indians picked up his $12 million club option for the 2017 season last November.

Heyman suggests Kendrys Morales and Mark Trumbo are reasonable comparisons. Morales signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Blue Jays and Trumbo inked a three-year, $37.5 million pact with the Orioles during the offseason.

Last season, Santana hit .259/.366/.498 with 34 home runs and 87 RBI in 688 plate appearances. He started off this season with a pair of doubles, a home run, and four RBI in his team’s first three games.

Santana also has flexibility, which isn’t often said of 1B/DH types. He was brought up as a catcher and has played some third base. Of course, the Indians hope to never have to use him behind the plate unless in an emergency situation.

Video: Kendrys Morales’ first homer as a Blue Jay is a grand slam

By Bill BaerApr 6, 2017, 9:57 PM EDT

Much was said about the Blue Jays’ decision to part with long-time 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion, who ended up signing with the Indians. Encarnacion averaged nearly 40 home runs per season from 2012-16 with the Jays, so how would they replace that power?

The Jays rather quickly signed Kendrys Morales to a three-year, $33 million contract in mid-November, before the free agent market had really taken shape. Morales isn’t exactly Encarnacion’s peer at the plate, as he hit a relatively pedestrian .263/.327/.468 with 30 home runs and 93 RBI last year. Comparatively, Encarnacion hit .263/.357/.529 with 42 homers and 127 RBI.

Morales made his presence felt in a big way on Thursday evening against the Rays, homering for the first time as a Blue Jay. It came with the bases loaded in a scoreless game in the third inning, and it was a no-doubter off of Blake Snell.

Orioles acquire Andrew Faulkner from the Rangers

Rick Yeatts/Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 6, 2017, 7:46 PM EDT

MASN’s Roch Kubatko reports that the Orioles have acquired pitcher Andrew Faulkner from the Rangers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The Orioles released Dariel Alvarez to create room on the 40-man roster for Faulkner.

Faulkner, 24, has logged only 16 1/3 innings in the majors, giving up eight earned runs on 16 hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts. The lefty spent most of last season at Triple-A Round Rock.

Alvarez, 28, learned on Wednesday that he will need to undergo Tommy John surgery. Alvarez was an outfielder but the Orioles decided to convert him to pitching. It’s a cold world out there.