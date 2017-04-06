Report: Indians want to sign Carlos Santana to a contract extension

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Indians are interested in signing 1B/DH Carlos Santana to a contract extension. Santana is currently in the last year of his contract after the Indians picked up his $12 million club option for the 2017 season last November.
Heyman suggests Kendrys Morales and Mark Trumbo are reasonable comparisons. Morales signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Blue Jays and Trumbo inked a three-year, $37.5 million pact with the Orioles during the offseason.
Last season, Santana hit .259/.366/.498 with 34 home runs and 87 RBI in 688 plate appearances. He started off this season with a pair of doubles, a home run, and four RBI in his team’s first three games.
Santana also has flexibility, which isn’t often said of 1B/DH types. He was brought up as a catcher and has played some third base. Of course, the Indians hope to never have to use him behind the plate unless in an emergency situation.
Much was said about the Blue Jays’ decision to part with long-time 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion, who ended up signing with the Indians. Encarnacion averaged nearly 40 home runs per season from 2012-16 with the Jays, so how would they replace that power?
The Jays rather quickly signed Kendrys Morales to a three-year, $33 million contract in mid-November, before the free agent market had really taken shape. Morales isn’t exactly Encarnacion’s peer at the plate, as he hit a relatively pedestrian .263/.327/.468 with 30 home runs and 93 RBI last year. Comparatively, Encarnacion hit .263/.357/.529 with 42 homers and 127 RBI.
Morales made his presence felt in a big way on Thursday evening against the Rays, homering for the first time as a Blue Jay. It came with the bases loaded in a scoreless game in the third inning, and it was a no-doubter off of Blake Snell.
MASN’s Roch Kubatko reports that the Orioles have acquired pitcher Andrew Faulkner from the Rangers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The Orioles released Dariel Alvarez to create room on the 40-man roster for Faulkner.
Faulkner, 24, has logged only 16 1/3 innings in the majors, giving up eight earned runs on 16 hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts. The lefty spent most of last season at Triple-A Round Rock.
Alvarez, 28, learned on Wednesday that he will need to undergo Tommy John surgery. Alvarez was an outfielder but the Orioles decided to convert him to pitching. It’s a cold world out there.