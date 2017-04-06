Pirates-Red Sox game postponed

The season is only three games old for the Texas Rangers, but two of them have been really dang rough for their closer, Sam Dyson.

On Monday Dyson came into the Opening Day game against the Indians in the ninth inning and gave up three runs on four hits, retiring two batters and taking the L. Last night Dyson came into the game with a two-run lead, gave up two quick singles, issued a walk and then gave up a grand slam to Francisco Lindor to blow the save and lose the game. ERA is sort of pointless two games into the season, but seeing “72.00” on his stat line right now is somethin’.

Dyson saved 38 games for the Rangers last year but, there are a lot of other potential closers on the Rangers’ roster. Jeremy Jeffress has closed before. Some think Matt Bush is the Rangers’ closer of the future. Even Keone Kela, despite being demoted to Triple-A for disciplinary reasons to start the season, has the potential to close. Dyson is not etched in stone for ninth inning duties. There are options.

For now, though, manager Jeff Banister is sticking with Dyson, saying last night that “this is a guy that’s been really good for us. I’m not going to jump off after two games.” And that’s probably especially true when it’s two games against the Indians, who will likely have one of the best offenses in the American League this year.

But it sure is a dubious start to the season for the Rangers’ closer. A few more outings like the ones he’s had this week and he’ll be working a different inning.

