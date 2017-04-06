Orioles acquire Andrew Faulkner from the Rangers

MASN’s Roch Kubatko reports that the Orioles have acquired pitcher Andrew Faulkner from the Rangers in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The Orioles released Dariel Alvarez to create room on the 40-man roster for Faulkner.
Faulkner, 24, has logged only 16 1/3 innings in the majors, giving up eight earned runs on 16 hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts. The lefty spent most of last season at Triple-A Round Rock.
Alvarez, 28, learned on Wednesday that he will need to undergo Tommy John surgery. Alvarez was an outfielder but the Orioles decided to convert him to pitching. It’s a cold world out there.
Something interesting happened on Thursday afternoon in the Cubs-Cardinals game: a baseball literally stuck to catcher Yadier Molina. In the top of the seventh inning, reliever Brett Cecil threw a 0-2 pitch in the dirt that Matt Szczur swung over. Molina went to his knees to block the ball and the ball stuck to his chest protector. Molina had no idea where the ball went, so Szczur reached safely on the strikeout. Molina finally realized what happened, so he had a laugh about it.
Molina wasn’t laughing after the game when he was asked if he put anything on his chest protector. Because how else would a baseball defy the laws of gravity? “That’s a dumb question,” Molina responded, per Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Altering a ball with a substance — which Molina presumably could have done by rubbing his hand over his chest protector before returning the ball to his pitcher — is against baseball’s rules, of course. But there’s a bit of an unspoken rule where players are allowed to do it as long as they’re not obvious about it. The problem with past offenders like Michael Pineda is that they were way too obvious. Molina would fall under “too obvious” as well.
Aside from Molina’s flippant response, we haven’t heard any explanation about what happened. Hopefully Cecil and/or manager Mike Matheny provide some clarification.
Reds reliever Michael Lorenzen can hit. The 25-year-old tripled as a rookie in 2015 and belted his first career home run on August 19 against the Dodgers last year against Pedro Baez.
Manager Bryan Price decided to get Lorenzen into the game on Thursday afternoon against the Phillies, having him pinch-hit for Cody Reed in the bottom of the sixth inning with two outs. Facing Adam Morgan, Lorenzen smashed a 3-1 fastball to center field for a solo home run, breaking a 4-4 tie. Lorenzen didn’t stay in to pitch, as Tony Cingrani took the mound to start the seventh.
