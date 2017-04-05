Theo Epstein says Curt Schilling referenced “Negotiating for Dummies” during contract talks

Current Cubs president of baseball operations and former Red Sox GM Theo Epstein was on the Pardon My Take podcast recently. During the interview, he recalled a story involving Curt Schilling last decade, when the two sides were discussing a contract extension. According to Epstein, they were at Schilling’s home printing out some paperwork. Epstein glanced over and saw a dog-eared book called “Negotiating for Dummies.”

SI’s Extra Mustard provides the transcript:

Epstein: So we were negotiating back and forth. He had fired his agent and he was representing himself. We were negotiating a contract extension back and forth. PMT: That’s a mismatch. (Laughs) Epstein: Yeah, that’s what I thought. I thought we were doing pretty well in the negotiations. So we reach a deal. We’re happy with it and we go back to print it out in his little home office. We were using his computer and his printer to print it out and there on his desk is a well-worn dog-eared copy of the book Negotiating for Dummies…Every time he was pretending to go to the bathroom, he was running back and looking at that book.

Given everything we know about Schilling, the story isn’t shocking. But it is hilarious.

