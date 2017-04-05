Theo Epstein says Curt Schilling referenced “Negotiating for Dummies” during contract talks

Current Cubs president of baseball operations and former Red Sox GM Theo Epstein was on the Pardon My Take podcast recently. During the interview, he recalled a story involving Curt Schilling last decade, when the two sides were discussing a contract extension. According to Epstein, they were at Schilling’s home printing out some paperwork. Epstein glanced over and saw a dog-eared book called “Negotiating for Dummies.”
SI’s Extra Mustard provides the transcript:
Epstein: So we were negotiating back and forth. He had fired his agent and he was representing himself. We were negotiating a contract extension back and forth.
PMT: That’s a mismatch. (Laughs)
Epstein: Yeah, that’s what I thought. I thought we were doing pretty well in the negotiations. So we reach a deal. We’re happy with it and we go back to print it out in his little home office. We were using his computer and his printer to print it out and there on his desk is a well-worn dog-eared copy of the book Negotiating for Dummies…Every time he was pretending to go to the bathroom, he was running back and looking at that book.
Given everything we know about Schilling, the story isn’t shocking. But it is hilarious.
Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports that the Orioles have signed pitcher Edwin Jackson to a minor league contract. The deal is still pending a physical, but assuming he passes, he’ll report to the Orioles’ spring training facility in Sarasota, Florida to work in extended spring training.
Jackson, 33, spent last season with the Marlins and Padres, finishing with an ugly 5.89 ERA with a 61/41 K/BB ratio in 84 innings. He pitched well in 2015 with the Cubs and Braves as a reliever, putting up a 3.07 ERA in 55 2/3 innings.
The Orioles are in need of starting rotation depth with Chris Tillman not expected back until May due to a right shoulder injury.
Mets GM Sandy Alderson says his team has started “to sniff around” for additional starting pitching depth, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports.
Steven Matz (flexor tendon) and Seth Lugo (slight UCL tear) are both sidelined, leaving the Mets much thinner on the starting pitching front than the club expected to be when spring training began.
There are a handful of starting pitchers left in the free agent pool, but the Mets would have to hold their nose while they sift through the pile. Among those free agents: Doug Fister, Jerome Williams, Edwin Jackson, Chris Capuano, Alfredo Simon, Colby Lewis, Jake Peavy, and Tim Lincecum. The Mets could also try to address their depth by making a trade.