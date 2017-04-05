Pedro Guerrero is out of the ICU following a brain hemorrhage

On Monday, a Mets fan from New Jersey named Frank Fleming had tickets for the Opening Day game between the Braves and Mets. The only problem: his train from New Jersey was delayed due to a derailment. Fleming assessed the situation calmly and calculated that, oh dear, he may not make his scheduled appointment with the hometown nine!

Kidding. He flew off the handle and went into a berserker-like rage. It was picked up by local news and quickly went viral.

Fleming ended up missing the first pitch, but he did make the game in the first inning, so the saga had a happy ending.

Haha, I’m just kidding. This is the early 21st century, and stories never end. They just become commercialized. To that end, Excedrin got into the act, riding Fleming’s headache inducing rage to some inexpensive marketing.

I was sent this quote by a publicist, so don’t think for a minute that Madison Avenue is not on top of its game:

“Excedrin saw Frank Fleming’s opening day headache video and felt his pain,” said Scott Yacovino, Senior Brand Manager Excedrin. “We’re giving Frank tickets to Friday night’s game, a private car and some Excedrin just in case his opening day headache remains. While we can’t guarantee a victory, we can guarantee he won’t have another headache trying to get there.”

For his part, Fleming may have some anger management issues, but he’s savvy enough to get in on the marketing:

“I was bummed out that I missed the Opening Day ceremonies, but luckily my new friends at Excedrin relieved my headache with tickets for Friday night’s game behind the dugout and a driver to make sure I get there.”

Like Andy Warhol said: “In the future, everyone will have their genuine emotion coopted by brands for 15 minutes.”

