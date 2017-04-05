Associated Press

Pedro Guerrero is out of the ICU following a brain hemorrhage

By Craig CalcaterraApr 5, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

Yesterday it was reported that former Dodgers and Cardinals star Pedro Guerrero was near death. Today the news is still serious, but it’s getting better: he has been taken out of the ICU and is responsive to some commands.

Guerrero suffered a brain hemorrhage on Monday evening and was placed in a medically-induced coma. He still faces brain surgery to relieve pressure, so it’s still a very dire situation, but thank goodness the initial reports that he was near death were overstated.

The Hall of Fame wanted Madison Bumgarner’s bat. He said nah.

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraApr 5, 2017, 11:50 AM EDT

On Sunday afternoon Madison Bumgarner became the first pitcher ever to homer twice on opening day. That’s pretty historic, so the Hall of Fame came calling, asking for his bat.

As Andrew Baggarly of the Merc reports, however, Bumgarner isn’t giving it to ’em:

Bumgarner said he isn’t much for memorabilia, but he’s keeping the piece of lumber he used to hit home runs off the Diamondbacks’ Zack Greinke and Andrew Chafin in Sunday’s opener at Chase Field. He’s not going to put it back in the rack. He’s said he’s taking it out of commission, fearing it might disappear if he doesn’t put it in a guarded place.

He did give Cooperstown his helmet, though.

No word if they asked Greinke and Chafin for the meatball recipe they used for those waist-high straightballs they served up that afternoon. Maybe they’re a closely-guarded secret.

An angry Mets fan is going viral

NBC New York
By Craig CalcaterraApr 5, 2017, 10:47 AM EDT

On Monday, a Mets fan from New Jersey named Frank Fleming had tickets for the Opening Day game between the Braves and Mets. The only problem: his train from New Jersey was delayed due to a derailment. Fleming assessed the situation calmly and calculated that, oh dear, he may not make his scheduled appointment with the hometown nine!

Kidding. He flew off the handle and went into a berserker-like rage. It was picked up by local news and quickly went viral.

 

Fleming ended up missing the first pitch, but he did make the game in the first inning, so the saga had a happy ending.

Haha, I’m just kidding. This is the early 21st century, and stories never end. They just become commercialized. To that end, Excedrin got into the act, riding Fleming’s headache inducing rage to some inexpensive marketing.

I was sent this quote by a publicist, so don’t think for a minute that Madison Avenue is not on top of its game:

Excedrin saw Frank Fleming’s opening day headache video and felt his pain,” said Scott Yacovino, Senior Brand Manager Excedrin. “We’re giving Frank tickets to Friday night’s game, a private car and some Excedrin just in case his opening day headache remains. While we can’t guarantee a victory, we can guarantee he won’t have another headache trying to get there.”

For his part, Fleming may have some anger management issues, but he’s savvy enough to get in on the marketing:

“I was bummed out that I missed the Opening Day ceremonies, but luckily my new friends at Excedrin relieved my headache with tickets for Friday night’s game behind the dugout and a driver to make sure I get there.”

Like Andy Warhol said: “In the future, everyone will have their genuine emotion coopted by brands for 15 minutes.”