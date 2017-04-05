Orioles sign Edwin Jackson to a minor league deal

Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports that the Orioles have signed pitcher Edwin Jackson to a minor league contract. The deal is still pending a physical, but assuming he passes, he’ll report to the Orioles’ spring training facility in Sarasota, Florida to work in extended spring training.

Jackson, 33, spent last season with the Marlins and Padres, finishing with an ugly 5.89 ERA with a 61/41 K/BB ratio in 84 innings. He pitched well in 2015 with the Cubs and Braves as a reliever, putting up a 3.07 ERA in 55 2/3 innings.

The Orioles are in need of starting rotation depth with Chris Tillman not expected back until May due to a right shoulder injury.

