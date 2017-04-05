Move over Jeb! Bush! Derek Jeter is in talks to buy the Marlins too.

We’ll follow up the Jeb Bush article with this one. Instead of “Please clap” consider this one “Please . . . Cap.”

Fox Business is reporting that, in addition to ol’ Jeb, Derek Jeter is in talks to buy the Marlins too. Worth noting that Jeter has previously said he was serious about owning a major league franchise after his retirement. Also worth noting that Jeter is not rich enough to buy a baseball team that’ll go for over a billion dollars, and is likely just a tiny minority interest holder in an ownership group, pushed to the forefront due to his fame and goodwill in baseball circles.

Fox reports that Jeter is being represented by Gregory Fleming, a former Wall Street executive and former Morgan Stanley brokerage chief. That’s real money. Think of this as a Dodgers/Magic Johnson/Mark Walter situation.

Fun, though. Can the Face of Baseball be an owner?

