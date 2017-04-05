Mets sign Desmond Jennings to a minor league deal

The Mets announced on Wednesday that the club signed outfielder Desmond Jennings to a minor league deal. He has been assigned to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Jennings, 30, was released by the Reds at the end of March after he failed to make the club’s the Opening Day roster. The oft-injured veteran of seven seasons in the major leagues has hit .245/.322/.393 over his career with 55 home runs, 191 RBI, and 95 stolen bases in 2,351 trips to the plate.

The Mets are set as far as starting outfielders are concerned, but their depth was a bit lacking with Juan Lagares and Brandon Nimmo both battling injuries.

Follow @Baer_Bill