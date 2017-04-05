Jeb Bush in talks to buy the Marlins. Please Clap.

It’s been reported for a couple of months now that Jeffrey Loria wants to sell the Miami Marlins, with a recent report being that he wants to close a deal by the end of 2017. Multiple potential buyers have been mentioned but there has been no real traction on a deal yet.
Throw this into the rumor mill:
The obvious joke if Jeb buys the Marlins is that the 2018 team slogan would be “Miami Marlins: Please clap.” But really, that’s a better bit of fan service and marketing than Loria has ever done. He sues his own fans on a regular basis for cryin’ out loud.
No one wanted to put another Bush in the White House, but at least the last one who owned a baseball team was pretty popular when he, you know, stuck to baseball. Kindly entreating them to applaud would be a major improvement over the current regime.
The Athletics have placed reliever John Axford on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 2, with a strained right shoulder, MLB.com’s Jane Lee reports. Jesse Hahn has been recalled from Triple-A Nashville to take Axford’s spot on the roster. The timetable for Axford’s recovery is not yet known.
Axford didn’t appear in either of the Athletics’ first two games but did warm up at some point. The veteran right-hander pitched 7 2/3 innings in spring training, yielding three runs on 10 hits and five walks with three strikeouts.
The Athletics certainly have the bullpen depth to deal with Axford’s absence, as the bullpen includes Ryan Madson, Santiago Casilla, Sean Doolittle, Ryan Dull, and Liam Hendriks.
The Mets announced on Wednesday that the club signed outfielder Desmond Jennings to a minor league deal. He has been assigned to Triple-A Las Vegas.
Jennings, 30, was released by the Reds at the end of March after he failed to make the club’s the Opening Day roster. The oft-injured veteran of seven seasons in the major leagues has hit .245/.322/.393 over his career with 55 home runs, 191 RBI, and 95 stolen bases in 2,351 trips to the plate.
The Mets are set as far as starting outfielders are concerned, but their depth was a bit lacking with Juan Lagares and Brandon Nimmo both battling injuries.