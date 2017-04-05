Jeb Bush in talks to buy the Marlins. Please Clap.

It’s been reported for a couple of months now that Jeffrey Loria wants to sell the Miami Marlins, with a recent report being that he wants to close a deal by the end of 2017. Multiple potential buyers have been mentioned but there has been no real traction on a deal yet.

Throw this into the rumor mill:

Jeb Bush in the mix to buy the Florida Marlins. Made run at team in 2013 — daniel kaplan (@dkaplanSBJ) April 5, 2017

The obvious joke if Jeb buys the Marlins is that the 2018 team slogan would be “Miami Marlins: Please clap.” But really, that’s a better bit of fan service and marketing than Loria has ever done. He sues his own fans on a regular basis for cryin’ out loud.

No one wanted to put another Bush in the White House, but at least the last one who owned a baseball team was pretty popular when he, you know, stuck to baseball. Kindly entreating them to applaud would be a major improvement over the current regime.

Follow @craigcalcaterra