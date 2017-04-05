Eric Thames homered in the majors for the first time in nearly five years

Eric Thames, now 30 years old, is back in the major leagues with the Brewers after spending the last three years in the Korea Baseball Organization. There, he became a feared slugger, hitting 147 home runs and driving in 382 runs in his trio of seasons with the NC Dinos.
After washing out of the majors with two mediocre seasons with the Blue Jays and Mariners in 2011-12, Thames was able to use his breakout performance in Korea to secure a three-year, $16 million contract with the Brewers. If there was any doubt about his power, Thames has put that to bed in the opening series. He hit a two-run double on Opening Day. Then, on Wednesday evening against the Rockies, Thames crushed a solo home run to right-center off of Tyler Chatwood, breaking a scoreless tie.
The home run marked Thames’ first major league home run since September 23, 2012 when, as a Mariner, he took Rangers’ pitcher Ryan Dempster deep.
Current Cubs president of baseball operations and former Red Sox GM Theo Epstein was on the Pardon My Take podcast recently. During the interview, he recalled a story involving Curt Schilling last decade, when the two sides were discussing a contract extension. According to Epstein, they were at Schilling’s home printing out some paperwork. Epstein glanced over and saw a dog-eared book called “Negotiating for Dummies.”
SI’s Extra Mustard provides the transcript:
Epstein: So we were negotiating back and forth. He had fired his agent and he was representing himself. We were negotiating a contract extension back and forth.
PMT: That’s a mismatch. (Laughs)
Epstein: Yeah, that’s what I thought. I thought we were doing pretty well in the negotiations. So we reach a deal. We’re happy with it and we go back to print it out in his little home office. We were using his computer and his printer to print it out and there on his desk is a well-worn dog-eared copy of the book Negotiating for Dummies…Every time he was pretending to go to the bathroom, he was running back and looking at that book.
Given everything we know about Schilling, the story isn’t shocking. But it is hilarious.
Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports that the Orioles have signed pitcher Edwin Jackson to a minor league contract. The deal is still pending a physical, but assuming he passes, he’ll report to the Orioles’ spring training facility in Sarasota, Florida to work in extended spring training.
Jackson, 33, spent last season with the Marlins and Padres, finishing with an ugly 5.89 ERA with a 61/41 K/BB ratio in 84 innings. He pitched well in 2015 with the Cubs and Braves as a reliever, putting up a 3.07 ERA in 55 2/3 innings.
The Orioles are in need of starting rotation depth with Chris Tillman not expected back until May due to a right shoulder injury.