Eric Thames homered in the majors for the first time in nearly five years

Eric Thames, now 30 years old, is back in the major leagues with the Brewers after spending the last three years in the Korea Baseball Organization. There, he became a feared slugger, hitting 147 home runs and driving in 382 runs in his trio of seasons with the NC Dinos.

After washing out of the majors with two mediocre seasons with the Blue Jays and Mariners in 2011-12, Thames was able to use his breakout performance in Korea to secure a three-year, $16 million contract with the Brewers. If there was any doubt about his power, Thames has put that to bed in the opening series. He hit a two-run double on Opening Day. Then, on Wednesday evening against the Rockies, Thames crushed a solo home run to right-center off of Tyler Chatwood, breaking a scoreless tie.

The home run marked Thames’ first major league home run since September 23, 2012 when, as a Mariner, he took Rangers’ pitcher Ryan Dempster deep.

