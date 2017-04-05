Athletics place John Axford on the 10-day disabled list

The Athletics have placed reliever John Axford on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 2, with a strained right shoulder, MLB.com’s Jane Lee reports. Jesse Hahn has been recalled from Triple-A Nashville to take Axford’s spot on the roster. The timetable for Axford’s recovery is not yet known.
Axford didn’t appear in either of the Athletics’ first two games but did warm up at some point. The veteran right-hander pitched 7 2/3 innings in spring training, yielding three runs on 10 hits and five walks with three strikeouts.
The Athletics certainly have the bullpen depth to deal with Axford’s absence, as the bullpen includes Ryan Madson, Santiago Casilla, Sean Doolittle, Ryan Dull, and Liam Hendriks.
The Mets announced on Wednesday that the club signed outfielder Desmond Jennings to a minor league deal. He has been assigned to Triple-A Las Vegas.
Jennings, 30, was released by the Reds at the end of March after he failed to make the club’s the Opening Day roster. The oft-injured veteran of seven seasons in the major leagues has hit .245/.322/.393 over his career with 55 home runs, 191 RBI, and 95 stolen bases in 2,351 trips to the plate.
The Mets are set as far as starting outfielders are concerned, but their depth was a bit lacking with Juan Lagares and Brandon Nimmo both battling injuries.
We’ll follow up the Jeb Bush article with this one. Instead of “Please clap” consider this one “Please . . . Cap.”
Fox Business is reporting that, in addition to ol’ Jeb, Derek Jeter is in talks to buy the Marlins too. Worth noting that Jeter has previously said he was serious about owning a major league franchise after his retirement. Also worth noting that Jeter is not rich enough to buy a baseball team that’ll go for over a billion dollars, and is likely just a tiny minority interest holder in an ownership group, pushed to the forefront due to his fame and goodwill in baseball circles.
Fox reports that Jeter is being represented by Gregory Fleming, a former Wall Street executive and former Morgan Stanley brokerage chief. That’s real money. Think of this as a Dodgers/Magic Johnson/Mark Walter situation.
Fun, though. Can the Face of Baseball be an owner?