Athletics place John Axford on the 10-day disabled list

The Athletics have placed reliever John Axford on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 2, with a strained right shoulder, MLB.com’s Jane Lee reports. Jesse Hahn has been recalled from Triple-A Nashville to take Axford’s spot on the roster. The timetable for Axford’s recovery is not yet known.

Axford didn’t appear in either of the Athletics’ first two games but did warm up at some point. The veteran right-hander pitched 7 2/3 innings in spring training, yielding three runs on 10 hits and five walks with three strikeouts.

The Athletics certainly have the bullpen depth to deal with Axford’s absence, as the bullpen includes Ryan Madson, Santiago Casilla, Sean Doolittle, Ryan Dull, and Liam Hendriks.

