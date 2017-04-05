An angry Mets fan is going viral

On Monday, a Mets fan from New Jersey named Frank Fleming had tickets for the Opening Day game between the Braves and Mets. The only problem: his train from New Jersey was delayed due to a derailment. Fleming assessed the situation calmly and calculated that, oh dear, he may not make his scheduled appointment with the hometown nine!
Kidding. He flew off the handle and went into a berserker-like rage. It was picked up by local news and quickly went viral.
Fleming ended up missing the first pitch, but he did make the game in the first inning, so the saga had a happy ending.
Haha, I’m just kidding. This is the early 21st century, and stories never end. They just become commercialized. To that end, Excedrin got into the act, riding Fleming’s headache inducing rage to some inexpensive marketing.
I was sent this quote by a publicist, so don’t think for a minute that Madison Avenue is not on top of its game:
“Excedrin saw Frank Fleming’s opening day headache video and felt his pain,” said Scott Yacovino, Senior Brand Manager Excedrin. “We’re giving Frank tickets to Friday night’s game, a private car and some Excedrin just in case his opening day headache remains. While we can’t guarantee a victory, we can guarantee he won’t have another headache trying to get there.”
For his part, Fleming may have some anger management issues, but he’s savvy enough to get in on the marketing:
“I was bummed out that I missed the Opening Day ceremonies, but luckily my new friends at Excedrin relieved my headache with tickets for Friday night’s game behind the dugout and a driver to make sure I get there.”
Like Andy Warhol said: “In the future, everyone will have their genuine emotion coopted by brands for 15 minutes.”
On Sunday afternoon Madison Bumgarner became the first pitcher ever to homer twice on opening day. That’s pretty historic, so the Hall of Fame came calling, asking for his bat.
As Andrew Baggarly of the Merc reports, however, Bumgarner isn’t giving it to ’em:
Bumgarner said he isn’t much for memorabilia, but he’s keeping the piece of lumber he used to hit home runs off the Diamondbacks’ Zack Greinke and Andrew Chafin in Sunday’s opener at Chase Field. He’s not going to put it back in the rack. He’s said he’s taking it out of commission, fearing it might disappear if he doesn’t put it in a guarded place.
He did give Cooperstown his helmet, though.
No word if they asked Greinke and Chafin for the meatball recipe they used for those waist-high straightballs they served up that afternoon. Maybe they’re a closely-guarded secret.
Roy Sievers, the first American League Rookie of the Year winner, has died at age 90.
The Rookie of the Year Award was established in 1947 as an all-MLB award. That year Jackie Robinson won it, of course, and in 1948 it was Alvin Dark of the Braves. In 1949 it was changed so there would be one winner in each league. That year Sievers debuted with the St. Louis Browns, hitting .306/.398/.471 with 16 homers and 91 RBI. He took home the hardware for the junior circuit while Don Newcombe won it in the National League.
Sievers went on to play 17 years in the bigs, but his career had a bit of a rocky start following his rookie year thanks to some nagging shoulder injuries. In 1954, as the Browns became the Baltimore Orioles, Sievers was traded to the Washington Senators. He regained his status as one of the game’s better hitters in DC, posting an .859 OPS (134 OPS+) and hitting 180 homers and making the All-Star team three times over the next six seasons. After Washington he made stops with the White Sox and Phillies before returning to the Senators — the expansion Senators, anyway, as his old Washington franchise had moved to Minnesota to become the Twins — for his final two years, retiring after the 1965 season.
Sievers may be one of the lesser-known stars of the so-called Golden Era these days, but that has less to do with his accomplishments than it does with the fact that the two teams for which he starred — the Browns and Senators — ceased to exist, changing cities and franchise identities decades ago. The current love for Montreal Expos history is an anomaly. Most of the time when a team leaves town, people tend to move on and forget. That’s probably especially true with the Browns and Senators, neither of whom had much success.
Sievers’ career was a pretty spiffy one, however. In all he hit 318 homers, drove in 1,147 runs and posted a batting line of .267/.354/.475. He was primarily a corner outfielder and first baseman, though he did play 160 games in center and 30 at third base. After adjusting for his parks and his era, he was roughly equivalent to a Bobby Bonilla or a Victor Martinez, offensively speaking. Oh, and he was Tab Hunter’s double in the 1958 movie version of “Damn Yankees.” That’s pretty spiffy too.
Rest in Peace, Rookie of the Year.