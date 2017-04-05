Alderson: Mets starting “to sniff around” for starting pitching depth

The Phillies announced on Wednesday that outfielder Tyler Goeddel was claimed off waivers by the Reds. Goeddel was designated for assignment at the end of March after he failed to make the Phillies’ Opening Day roster.

Goeddel, 24, was selected by the Phillies from the Rays in the 2015 Rule 5 draft. To that point, he hadn’t played above Double-A, but he started the 2016 season in the majors as Rule 5 picks have to stay on the active roster, otherwise his controlling team must offer him back to his previous team. While Goeddel showed flashes of promise at times, he hit a meager .192/.258/.291 with 10 extra-base hits and 16 RBI in 234 plate appearances.

The Phillies have plenty of outfielders at the big league level and several more waiting in the minors, so Goeddel didn’t really have a future with the team. Goeddel will report to Triple-A Louisville to start fresh with a new team.

