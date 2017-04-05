Alderson: Mets starting “to sniff around” for starting pitching depth

Mets GM Sandy Alderson says his team has started “to sniff around” for additional starting pitching depth, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports.
Steven Matz (flexor tendon) and Seth Lugo (slight UCL tear) are both sidelined, leaving the Mets much thinner on the starting pitching front than the club expected to be when spring training began.
There are a handful of starting pitchers left in the free agent pool, but the Mets would have to hold their nose while they sift through the pile. Among those free agents: Doug Fister, Jerome Williams, Edwin Jackson, Chris Capuano, Alfredo Simon, Colby Lewis, Jake Peavy, and Tim Lincecum. The Mets could also try to address their depth by making a trade.
The Phillies announced on Wednesday that outfielder Tyler Goeddel was claimed off waivers by the Reds. Goeddel was designated for assignment at the end of March after he failed to make the Phillies’ Opening Day roster.
Goeddel, 24, was selected by the Phillies from the Rays in the 2015 Rule 5 draft. To that point, he hadn’t played above Double-A, but he started the 2016 season in the majors as Rule 5 picks have to stay on the active roster, otherwise his controlling team must offer him back to his previous team. While Goeddel showed flashes of promise at times, he hit a meager .192/.258/.291 with 10 extra-base hits and 16 RBI in 234 plate appearances.
The Phillies have plenty of outfielders at the big league level and several more waiting in the minors, so Goeddel didn’t really have a future with the team. Goeddel will report to Triple-A Louisville to start fresh with a new team.
The Athletics have placed reliever John Axford on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 2, with a strained right shoulder, MLB.com’s Jane Lee reports. Jesse Hahn has been recalled from Triple-A Nashville to take Axford’s spot on the roster. The timetable for Axford’s recovery is not yet known.
Axford didn’t appear in either of the Athletics’ first two games but did warm up at some point. The veteran right-hander pitched 7 2/3 innings in spring training, yielding three runs on 10 hits and five walks with three strikeouts.
The Athletics certainly have the bullpen depth to deal with Axford’s absence, as the bullpen includes Ryan Madson, Santiago Casilla, Sean Doolittle, Ryan Dull, and Liam Hendriks.