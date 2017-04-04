Someone put up an “Impeach Trump” sign at Nats park yesterday

Last week we heard that the Washington Nationals had reached out to the president to see if he would throw out the first pitch on Opening Day at Nats Park. Trump declined, likely because he was concerned that his pitch would be so tremendously impressive — the BEST pitch — that it would’ve embarrassed Stephen Strasburg and would’ve made him sad. SAD!

While we missed out on that, we did get a Trump reference at the ballgame yesterday. Or at least after the ballgame. That’s when some fans unfurled a big “Impeach Trump” sign:

The sign was confiscated by security because it violated stadium policy. I’m not sure which policy, but it was either the one prohibiting political signage on the premises or the one prohibiting signs that state painfully obvious imperatives. For example, they’d probably take away an “Extend Harper” or a “Please Trade for a Reliever” sign too.

Oh well, C-minus effort, protestors. Next time do it during the game so the broadcast booth can uncomfortably avoid commenting on it and fans can get into nasty “stick to sports” arguments while ignoring that their tax dollars were used to build the very structure in which they are sitting.

