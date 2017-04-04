Someone put up an “Impeach Trump” sign at Nats park yesterday

Last week we heard that the Washington Nationals had reached out to the president to see if he would throw out the first pitch on Opening Day at Nats Park. Trump declined, likely because he was concerned that his pitch would be so tremendously impressive — the BEST pitch — that it would’ve embarrassed Stephen Strasburg and would’ve made him sad. SAD!
While we missed out on that, we did get a Trump reference at the ballgame yesterday. Or at least after the ballgame. That’s when some fans unfurled a big “Impeach Trump” sign:
The sign was confiscated by security because it violated stadium policy. I’m not sure which policy, but it was either the one prohibiting political signage on the premises or the one prohibiting signs that state painfully obvious imperatives. For example, they’d probably take away an “Extend Harper” or a “Please Trade for a Reliever” sign too.
Oh well, C-minus effort, protestors. Next time do it during the game so the broadcast booth can uncomfortably avoid commenting on it and fans can get into nasty “stick to sports” arguments while ignoring that their tax dollars were used to build the very structure in which they are sitting.
Mark Trumbo got the postgame pub due to his walkoff homer in the bottom of the 11th, but that wasn’t even the best highlight in the O’s-Jays game. It wasn’t even the best highlight of the 11th inning.
In the top of the frame. Devon Travis smoked one down the third base line that had extra bases written all over it. Machado dove to his right and, well, just watch the magic happen. And not just the stop. The throw may have been even more impressive.
As you can see in the video, Machado rolled his left wrist. He had it wrapped and iced after the game but said it was no big deal.
But man, that play sure was.
There are conflicting reports this morning from the Dominican Republic regarding the legendary Pedro Guerrero, all of them bad.
As compiled by J.P. Hoornstra of the O.C. Register, one reporter is saying that Guerrero has died. Another tweets that Guerrero is brain dead. ESPN’s Enrique Rojas reports that Guerrero suffered a stroke. Another says Guerrero suffered a heart attack. Guerrero suffered a stroke two years ago but had since recovered.
Guerrero played 15 season in the big leagues, ten full seasons and one partial season with the Dodgers, four full and one partial season with the Cardinals. An astoundingly good hitter in a low-offensive era, Guerrero posted a career line of .300/.370/.480, which is an OPS+ of 137. For reference, that’s Josh Donaldson‘s current career OPS+ and Will Clark’s career OPS+.
In 1985 Guerrero led the league in on-base and slugging percentage. He was a five-time All-Star. He won a silver slugger award in 1982. He was the MVP of the 1981 World Series, driving in seven runs and knocking four extra-base hits including two homers in the six-game series.
All of that is pretty amazing but, despite those gaudy stats, Guerrero was one of the more underrated stars of his era, primarily because he was a defensive liability, even as he played both infield corners, all three outfield positions and even 12 games at second base. As Hoornstra notes, Guerrero abused alcohol and drugs during his playing career, making one wonder what he could’ve done had he taken a healthier approach to things.
Though his situation now sounds dire, here’s hoping for the best for one of baseball’s truly unique talents.