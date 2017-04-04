Seth Lugo diagnosed with a slight tear of his UCL

Ever since the Braves announced their plans for SunTrust Park, people have worried about the parking. The park is poorly served by mass transit. There is not a ton of parking on-site and a lot of what is available — and there are around 14,000 spots available — is not close. Much of it is across a freeway, much of it is a half mile to a mile away. And that’s before you acknowledge that the park’s location near the I-75/I-285 interchange is one of the most congested bits of highway in the country.

There are plans to deal with this. A lot of it is pie-in-the-sky stuff, though, based on fans using parking apps on their smartphones and buying spots in advance. In the real world people don’t work like that. They show up and figure it out once they get there. Which is fine if people have been coming to the park for a decade and know all the “secret spots” and stuff. It will be super difficult for a brand new place no one has been to before. And even more difficult given that a lot of what seems like ballpark parking is not, in fact, ballpark parking. Rather, it’s restricted parking for the thousands of people who work in the offices surrounding the park. Lots where, presumably, towing will be heavily enforced.

Eventually people will figure it out, but it will be a major pain at first. The Braves, though, are laughing it off:

I get that, at the end, they’re saying “don’t ask Allen Iverson about it, ask us,” but the commercial seems more like a mockery of people who care about things like parking. Which is an interesting message to send.

