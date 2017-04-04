Report: Giants nearing agreement with Drew Stubbs

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Giants are nearing an agreement with veteran outfielder Drew Stubbs on a minor league contract, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Denard Span has been bothered by his surgically-repaired left hip, prompting manager Bruce Bochy to start Gorkys Hernandez in center field on Tuesday against the Diamondbacks. Adding Stubbs gives the Giants extra outfield depth.

Stubbs, 32, spent the 2016 season with the Braves, Rangers, and Orioles, hitting a combined .225/.330/.338 with three home runs, seven RBI, 13 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 94 plate appearances. While he doesn’t provide much in the way of power, Stubbs has speed and can play all three outfield spots.

