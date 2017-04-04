Mike Trout was confused by new intentional walk rule

In late February, Major League Baseball officially announced the new intentional walk rule, which allowed managers to intentionally walk an opposing batter with a signal rather than instructing his pitcher to throw four pitches wide of the strike zone. The signal wasn’t invoked much in spring training, so we had to wait until April to see it in action. Understandably, it’s going to take some getting used to.
According to Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times, Angels center fielder Mike Trout was confused by the new rule during the eighth inning of Monday night’s season opener against the Athletics. Trout had doubled to bring Pujols to the plate. With first base open, Athletics manager Bob Melvin opted to intentionally walk Pujols, so he gave the signal.
Trout said, “I called timeout, got back to the bag, and when I looked up, he was on first base. It was different. He was laughing. I was laughing. It took me a little bit to figure out what happened. But that’s the way it’s going, I guess.”
The intentional walk worked in the Athletics’ favor as, after Pujols was given first base, C.J. Cron grounded out to end the inning. The Angels went on to lose 4-2.
If you’ve ever been a teenager — and if, like me, you’ve refused to grow up — you’ll know that the number 69 is a running joke, for reasons we don’t necessarily need to get into to preface this article.
Answering Rangers fans’ questions, Levi Weaver of WFAA Sports reports that a Rangers player asked about wearing uniform No. 69 but was told no, depriving baseball fans everywhere of yet another opportunity to respond “nice” to an otherwise innocent news item.
That’s just disappointing.
Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports that Astros shortstop prospect Jonathan Arauz has been suspended 50 games after testing positive for Methamphetamine.
Arauz, 18, was acquired by the Astros from the Phillies in the Ken Giles trade in December 2015. Last season, with the Astros’ rookie ball team in Greeneville, Tennessee, Arauz hit .249/.323/.338 with 13 extra-base hits, 18 RBI, and 26 runs scored in 229 plate appearances. He was on the Astros’ low-A roster in Quad Cities to start the 2017 season.
MLB Pipeline ranked Arauz the 18th-best prospect in the Astros’ minor league system.
Arauz was not the only one suspended. Emmanuel Burriss of the Nationals received a 50-game suspension, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. Ty Ross, and Cody Brickhouse of the Giants were also suspended.