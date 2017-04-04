Mariners claim Evan Marshall off waivers from Diamondbacks

The Mariners announced on Tuesday that the club claimed pitcher Evan Marshall off waivers from the Diamondbacks. To create space on the 40-man roster, pitcher Drew Smyly was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

Marshall, 26, was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks last Tuesday when the club claimed first baseman Christian Walker off waivers from the Reds. Marshall, one might recall, suffered a horrific injury in 2015 when he was struck in the head by a line drive. Thankfully, he recovered, but he struggled in 15 1/3 innings in the big leagues last year, finishing with an 8.80 ERA and a 9/8 K/BB ratio.

