Mariners claim Evan Marshall off waivers from Diamondbacks

The Mariners announced on Tuesday that the club claimed pitcher Evan Marshall off waivers from the Diamondbacks. To create space on the 40-man roster, pitcher Drew Smyly was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.
Marshall, 26, was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks last Tuesday when the club claimed first baseman Christian Walker off waivers from the Reds. Marshall, one might recall, suffered a horrific injury in 2015 when he was struck in the head by a line drive. Thankfully, he recovered, but he struggled in 15 1/3 innings in the big leagues last year, finishing with an 8.80 ERA and a 9/8 K/BB ratio.
The Giants are nearing an agreement with veteran outfielder Drew Stubbs on a minor league contract, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Denard Span has been bothered by his surgically-repaired left hip, prompting manager Bruce Bochy to start Gorkys Hernandez in center field on Tuesday against the Diamondbacks. Adding Stubbs gives the Giants extra outfield depth.
Stubbs, 32, spent the 2016 season with the Braves, Rangers, and Orioles, hitting a combined .225/.330/.338 with three home runs, seven RBI, 13 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 94 plate appearances. While he doesn’t provide much in the way of power, Stubbs has speed and can play all three outfield spots.
If you’ve ever been a teenager — and if, like me, you’ve refused to grow up — you’ll know that the number 69 is a running joke, for reasons we don’t necessarily need to get into to preface this article.
Answering Rangers fans’ questions, Levi Weaver of WFAA Sports reports that a Rangers player asked about wearing uniform No. 69 but was told no, depriving baseball fans everywhere of yet another opportunity to respond “nice” to an otherwise innocent news item.
That’s just disappointing.