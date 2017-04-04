Jeremy Hellickson regrets hitting his Opening Day triple

Jeremy Hellickson got the Opening Day start for the Phillies on Monday afternoon against the Reds. He accomplished an Opening Day feat that no Phillie had done since 1918, but he did it in the batter’s box, not on the mound: Hellickson hit an RBI triple in the top of the sixth inning off of Blake Wood. Hellickson became the first Phillies pitcher to triple on Opening Day since Erskine Mayer on April 16, 1918 in the Baker Bowl.
Hellickson, however, regrets hitting that triple because it literally took his breath away. Per Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Hellickson said, “I was catching my breath for about 30 minutes after I got back in there. Last time I’ll be doing that.”
Hellickson’s teammates told him to take some extra time to catch his breath in the dugout before going out to pitch the bottom half of the sixth. He gave up a leadoff double to Adam Duvall before manager Pete Mackanin relieved him with Joaquin Benoit. Mackanin said he had a quick hook with Hellickson as a combination of the triple, the right-hander’s pitch count, the stressful third and fourth innings, and heavy air from a storm that passed through.
Brewers starter Junior Guerra is expected to miss at least six weeks after straining his right calf during Monday’s Opening Day start against the Rockies. Tommy Milone relieved him in that game and will also be taking his spot in the starting rotation, MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports. Milone will start on Saturday against the Cubs and will presumably stay in the rotation as long as he’s able to pitch effectively.
On Sunday, Milone gave up a pair of runs on three hits with no walks and two strikeouts in two innings. He also struggled last year with the Twins, putting up a 5.71 ERA with a 49/22 K/BB ratio in 69 1/3 innings.
Cardinals outfielder Stephen Piscotty inked a six-year, $33.5 million contract extension on Monday. One might be inclined to describe the 26-year-old as “lucky,” considering that as long as he’s not frivolous with his earnings, he’s set up financially for life. That isn’t so.
On Tuesday night against the Cubs, Piscotty endured the worst trip around the base paths probably ever. It started with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning, when Piscotty was hit on the right elbow by a Jake Arrieta pitch. He then stole second base, but was hit again — this time on the left elbow — by the throw to second from Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. With Piscotty on second, Kolten Wong chopped a 1-2 curve to the right of the pitcher’s mound, just past Arrieta. Second baseman Javier Baez charged at the ball, but couldn’t make the barehanded grab. Piscotty raced towards the plate, so Baez fired home, but hit Piscotty in the ear flap of his helmet. Piscotty was safe — giving the Cardinals their first run of the game — but he laid face-down on the dirt in pain.
Piscotty was tended to by team trainers. He sat up and received a round of applause from the home crowd, as well as from the Cubs’ players. He was helped off the field and will assuredly undergo concussion protocol. Matt Adams pinch-hit for starter Adam Wainwright, then stayed in the game to play left field, with Randal Grichuk moving from left to right and Matt Bowman replacing Wainwright.
More should be known about Piscotty’s status after the game or on Wednesday. (Update, via Jose de Jesus Ortiz of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Piscotty has a head contusion and will be reevaluated on Wednesday morning, the Cardinals say.)