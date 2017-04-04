Astros prospect Jonathan Arauz suspended 50 games after testing positive for Methamphetamine

Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports that Astros shortstop prospect Jonathan Arauz has been suspended 50 games after testing positive for Methamphetamine.
Arauz, 18, was acquired by the Astros from the Phillies in the Ken Giles trade in December 2015. Last season, with the Astros’ rookie ball team in Greeneville, Tennessee, Arauz hit .249/.323/.338 with 13 extra-base hits, 18 RBI, and 26 runs scored in 229 plate appearances. He was on the Astros’ low-A roster in Quad Cities to start the 2017 season.
MLB Pipeline ranked Arauz the 18th-best prospect in the Astros’ minor league system.
Arauz was not the only one suspended. Emmanuel Burriss of the Nationals received a 50-game suspension, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. Ty Ross, and Cody Brickhouse of the Giants were also suspended.
Yesterday, Mets manager Terry Collins said pitcher Seth Lugo would miss “a few weeks” with a right elbow injury. He saw a doctor on Tuesday for a second opinion and was diagnosed with a slight tear of his UCL, Marc Carig of Newsday reports. Lugo’s medicals will now be reviewed by Dr. James Andrews, per Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports.
Fortunately for Lugo and the Mets, the right-hander doesn’t need to undergo surgery. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection and will rest for a while. According to Carig, there is some thought that Lugo was initially injured at some point during the World Baseball Classic.
Lugo had been competing for a spot in the Mets’ rotation, but the elbow began bothering him towards the end of spring training. As a result, the final two rotation spots when to Robert Gsellman and Zack Wheeler. The Mets, however, are suddenly in need of starting pitching depth with Lugo and Steven Matz sidelined. Carig suggests the Lugo injury may be enough to motivate the Mets to address the depth issue.
Ever since the Braves announced their plans for SunTrust Park, people have worried about the parking. The park is poorly served by mass transit. There is not a ton of parking on-site and a lot of what is available — and there are around 14,000 spots available — is not close. Much of it is across a freeway, much of it is a half mile to a mile away. And that’s before you acknowledge that the park’s location near the I-75/I-285 interchange is one of the most congested bits of highway in the country.
There are plans to deal with this. A lot of it is pie-in-the-sky stuff, though, based on fans using parking apps on their smartphones and buying spots in advance. In the real world people don’t work like that. They show up and figure it out once they get there. Which is fine if people have been coming to the park for a decade and know all the “secret spots” and stuff. It will be super difficult for a brand new place no one has been to before. And even more difficult given that a lot of what seems like ballpark parking is not, in fact, ballpark parking. Rather, it’s restricted parking for the thousands of people who work in the offices surrounding the park. Lots where, presumably, towing will be heavily enforced.
Eventually people will figure it out, but it will be a major pain at first. The Braves, though, are laughing it off:
I get that, at the end, they’re saying “don’t ask Allen Iverson about it, ask us,” but the commercial seems more like a mockery of people who care about things like parking. Which is an interesting message to send.