The Weird Party That Is Baseball’s Opening Day

Apr 3, 2017, 9:02 AM EDT

I’ve posted this on Opening Day a couple of times over the years, but a lot of people like it and, I think anyway, it bears repeating. Think of it as a declaration of principles regarding the regular season. We enjoyed the hell out of yesterday. We’ll enjoy the hell out of today. But it’ll really be baseball season when baseball season eases into its everyday groove.

Opening Day is baseball’s true time for celebration and jubilation. Sure, they put a big party on for the All-Star Game and the World Series, but the former is inconsequential. The latter is obviously great, but by the time it rolls around a huge number of fans have tuned out because their team is no longer in it. As far as celebrations go, the All-Star game is like Halloween, with everyone dressing up and getting treats, but none of it mattering the next day. The World Series is like some exclusive party that, however great it is, not everyone attends.

Opening Day, however, is real cause for revelry. A multi-day festival to which all are welcome. After a long cold winter, our passion is back. Be it figuratively or literally, we hang red, white and blue bunting from every facade and offer odes to sunshine, cut grass, bats cracking, hot dogs and organ music.

There is a risk, however, to overstating how much Opening Day actually means. A risk of delving too far into cliche and reading too much into things. Of thinking that the party is better-attended than it really is.

I bear no ill-will toward the casual fans who will party with us today. Our coworkers, our family members and all of the other people with whom we’ll share some Opening Day baseball happiness. Our local newspapers, politicians and institutions which will give baseball prime real estate and attention for the next day or so. The more the merrier! But it’s worth remembering that most of them won’t be with us for most of our journey through the regular season. They will be excited, but their excitement won’t last. What they will happily call the National Pastime in the next couple of days won’t really resemble what you and I and our fellow degenerate, everyday baseball fans are truly into.

They don’t truly appreciate, like we appreciate, that the baseball season is a marathon, not a sprint. And that in no event is it a championship bout that justifies the Main Event Atmosphere that will reign supreme on this day. They don’t know, like we do, that the long haul matters and that the team that in the final end wins the war after losing many battles is more important than who wins any one game today. Today they’ll go nuts about the beauty of it all. But come August a lot of them who reveled today will disparage our game as boring and out of touch with today’s fast paced world, even if they do it politely and mildly.

And all of that’s OK. Like I said, it’s a big party. Like any other party, not all of the guests will stay until the end and, frankly, it’s probably a lot better that they don’t. Things will kick off uproariously while everyone is here. There will be F-18 flyovers and gigantic American flags on the outfield grass. There will be A-list first-pitch-throwers and the recitation of that Walt Whitman quote that, however overused and likely apocryphal it is, is pleasant to hear. Let’s all raise our glasses and enjoy the first couple hours of the party together, hardcore fans and dilettantes alike.

But after not too long, when the buzz has set in and the music has settled down into a steady groove, a lot of the partygoers will head for the exits and try to make it home because, hey, they have a babysitter on the clock and they have to get up for work tomorrow.

You and I, however, were smart not to go too crazy in those first couple of hours. We nursed a cocktail then, but after the crowd thins out a bit we’ll pour ourselves another drink and settle in. We’ll know that the real fun of this party will come when there were finally enough comfy chairs around for everyone to have one and we can hear each other talk over the din. Our baseball party will be here for us next week. Next month. And on through May, June, July, August, September and October. We’ll enjoy this party — or maybe “party” is too strong a word; let’s call it a gathering — on random Sunday afternoons and lonely Tuesday nights.

For us, baseball is not a symbol or a spectacle, but a game. A pastime in the literal sense of the word, not the metaphorical one it has become to some. Our lives will continue on, day by day, but night by night we will have our diversion. Our little fix that does not require us to set aside our lives or entire days like some other sports or hobbies do. Something that just hums along unobtrusively, always there for us, month after month. It’s certainly no party. Maybe it’s not even a gathering. For us, it’s just part of life. A part to be enjoyed as a constant rather than celebrated as a special occasion.

But that’s not until next week at the earliest. For now, we will grin and bear the somewhat overwrought spectacle that is Opening Day. We will certainly enjoy it, because baseball-as-overwrought spectacle still beats just about anything else there is in the world.  But we will also know, deep down, that today and tomorrow is a little weird. A pleasant weirdness through which we’ll smile and which we will endure until the heat blows over and we can enjoy baseball as God and Nature intended: casually. Without much fuss. A drink to be savored, not chugged.

Until then, though: play ball.

Clayton Kershaw makes more money than the entire Padres roster

Apr 3, 2017, 10:28 AM EDT

While looking at the schedule for last week I noticed that the Dodgers face the Padres today. Obviously Clayton Kershaw gets the Opening Day nod for Los Angeles.

It seems rather cruel, actually. Like, we’re really gonna let a fully-rested Clayton Kershaw pitch against the 2017 San Diego Padres? Can’t someone step in to stop this? The carnage may be unspeakable.

Eh, it’s baseball. For all we know the Padres will rap eight hits in a row off of him to start the game and leave him in a six-run hole before the Dodgers even get to bat. That’s the beauty of this game. You never know what’s gonna happen in a single one of ’em. Even if I’m betting on carnage.

But no matter what happens, we’ll still have a major mismatch. In payroll. From Bill Shaikin of the L.A. Times:

Kershaw, the Dodgers’ ace and three-time National League Cy Young Award winner, will earn $33 million this season, the highest salary of any player in the major leagues.

The Padres, in a season that might best be described as “extreme tanking,” have committed to pay $28 million to the 25 players on Monday’s active roster.

USA Today has the salaries of every single player on Opening Day rosters this year if you’re into that sort of thing.

Godspeed, Padres batters.

And That Happened: Sunday’s scores and highlights

Apr 3, 2017, 6:14 AM EDT

Here’s the first ever installment of And That Happened. It’s from April 2008. At the time I said I may not keep the feature going because I was worried I might get bored with it quickly.

Let’s begin year 10:

Rays 7, Yankees 3: I didn’t watch this game because, as a rule, the first game of Opening Day shouldn’t take place in a dome. So, yes, the game counts, but without grass and sunshine, it didn’t really happen. According to the box score, Masahiro Tanaka only lasted two and two-thirds and got shelled for seven runs. The Yankees lost on opening day for the sixth consecutive year. I’m guessing they themselves wish this one didn’t count.

Diamondbacks 6, Giants 5: It takes everyone a bit of time to get into midseason form. Even the wise-asses on Twitter. Like this joker, who was agitated at Zack Greinke for pitching around Madison Bumgarner in the top of the second, committing the venial sin of walking the opposing pitcher:

Then the dude hit two big homers. Never analyze anything, people. Never have an opinion. Just let the world wash all over you and observe it. It’s much safer. And this even holds true for those who are hardcore experts about the teams in question:

Grant wrote that after Derek Law blew the save for Bumgarner in the eighth. Mark Melancon blew a save himself in the ninth as the Dbacks won in walkoff fashion, which means that they’re actually on pace for 324 blown saves this year. Again: never analyze.

Wait, what’s this?

I really mean it.

Cardinals 4, Cubs 3: Two out of three Opening Day games were walkoffs. Not too shabby. Here it was Randal Grichuk singling in Jose Martinez to end things. Earlier he hit a two-run homer. That spoiled Willson Contreras’ heroism in the top of the ninth — dude hit a three-run homer to tie things up — but to be fair, that homer had already spoiled the heroism of Carlos Martinez, who had tossed seven and a third innings of shutout ball with ten strikeouts before that.

Today we get 1pm baseball, outside, under the sun, kicking off around 12 straight hours of action. No offense to the six team in these three games, but I’m gonna consider this Opening Day too.