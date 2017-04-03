Seth Lugo to miss “a few weeks” with an elbow injury

Mets manager Terry Collins said on Monday that pitcher Seth Lugo will miss “a few weeks” due to a right elbow injury, James Wagner of The New York Times reports. Lugo will see a doctor on Tuesday for a second opinion.

Lugo, who pitched for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic last month, began experiencing “dead arm” towards the end of spring training. He underwent an MRI, which revealed no structural damage, but he was placed on the disabled list with elbow inflammation.

A rookie in 2016, Lugo proved valuable to the Mets, making eight starts and nine relief appearances. He put up a 2.67 ERA with a 45/21 K/BB ratio in 64 innings.

Follow @Baer_Bill