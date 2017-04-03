Noah Syndergaard leaves with a blister after six shutout innings

Noah Syndergaard was dominating the Braves today, allowing no runs on five hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. That actually sounds less impressive than it looked while watching it, as Syndergaard was hitting triple digits with his fastball while throwing a nasty slider that, at 92-93, was FASTER than most guys’ fastballs. The Braves got a couple of knocks, but never truly threatened him.

He was done after six, however, having thrown only 86 pitches, due to a blister on the tip of his middle finger. It’s likely not major and he likely would’ve only pitched one more inning at the most anyway, but you take your ace out in such a situation. It’s a long season.

Braves starter Julio Teheran wasn’t as sexy as Syndergaard today, but he’s been just as effective, tossing six shutout innings of his own. He’s walked three and struck out six while allowing only four hits.

We’re heading into the bottom of the seventh in New York, tied at zero.

Baseball is back, you guys.

