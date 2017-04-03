Junior Guerra headed to disabled list with a calf strain

MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports that Brewers pitcher Junior Guerra is headed to the 10-day disabled list with a strained right calf suffered during Monday’s Opening Day start against the Rockies. Guerra laid down a sacrifice bunt in the third inning and came up limping after running down the first base line. Manager Craig Counsell said that Guerra is going to need more than the minimum 10 days to recover, McCalvy added.

On the mound, Guerra gave up a pair of runs on one hit and one hit batsman with no walks and four strikeouts across three innings. The right-hander impressed in 20 starts last season, finishing with a 9-3 record, a 2.81 ERA, and a 100/43 K/BB ratio in 121 2/3 innings.

Tommy Milone, who relieved Guerra on Monday, figures to move into the Brewers’ rotation while Guerra is on the mend.

