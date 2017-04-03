Felix Hernandez exits Opening Day start with a groin injury

Mariners ace Felix Hernandez exited Monday’s Opening Day start with a groin injury, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports. Hernandez suffered the injury covering first base on a Josh Reddick ground out. He stayed in the game to finish the inning, then completed the fifth inning before being taken out of the game. He finished having allowed two runs — both on solo home runs — and five hits in total with no walks and six strikeouts on 65 pitches.
The Mariners should provide more information on Hernandez’s status after the game or on Tuesday. Needless to say, losing Hernandez for any amount of time would not be ideal for the Mariners.
Hernandez, 30, struggled — by his standards — to a 3.82 ERA with a 122/65 K/BB ratio in 153 1/3 innings last season.
Angels reliever Cam Bedrosian told the media, including Pedro Moura of the Los Angeles Times, that manager Mike Scioscia informed him that he plans to use a closer-by-committee system in the bullpen. Moura says he’d be surprised, however, if Bedrosian wasn’t Scioscia’s regular choice to close while Huston Street is out with a strained right lat muscle.
Bedrosian, 25, impressed in spring training, tossing nine scoreless innings, allowing only four hits and a pair of walks with 11 strikeouts. That comes on the heels of a much more impressive 2016 campaign, during which he compiled a minuscule 1.12 ERA with a 51/14 K/BB ratio in 40 1/3 innings. One could very reasonably argue that Bedrosian has earned the right to hold the closer’s role by himself.
In the event Scioscia does not call on Bedrosian during a save situation, Andrew Bailey figures to be the next-most likely hurler to get the chance.
Zach Schonbrun of The New York Times reports that New York City Council member Rafael Espinal is preparing to propose legislation that would require the Mets and Yankees to extend protective netting to 90 feet from home plate at Citi Field and Yankee Stadium, respectively.
Major League Baseball issued a recommendation to teams last year that netting be extended to 70 feet from home plate and most teams complied. According to Schonbrun, one-third of teams have extended netting beyond 70 feet, including the Pirates and Phillies. The Phillies’ situation was well-publicized last year as a fan was struck by a Freddy Galvis foul ball in August. After the game, Galvis said, “It’s 2016 and fans keep getting hit by foul balls when you’re supposed to have a net to protect the fans. The fans give you the money, so you should protect them, right?” The next day, another fan was hit by a foul ball in nearly the same spot and Galvis threw his hands up in disgust.
The players seem to be very much in favor of extending protective netting.
Espinal shares the players’ point of view. He said, “I’m baffled by why this is such a big issue. You have the money to put up the netting. You would avoid the headaches of having to deal with injured fans. Your players would feel less guilty when they go up to bat. Everyone can enjoy the game in peace.”