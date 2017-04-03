Clayton Kershaw makes more money than the entire Padres roster

While looking at the schedule for last week I noticed that the Dodgers face the Padres today. Obviously Clayton Kershaw gets the Opening Day nod for Los Angeles.
It seems rather cruel, actually. Like, we’re really gonna let a fully-rested Clayton Kershaw pitch against the 2017 San Diego Padres? Can’t someone step in to stop this? The carnage may be unspeakable.
Eh, it’s baseball. For all we know the Padres will rap eight hits in a row off of him to start the game and leave him in a six-run hole before the Dodgers even get to bat. That’s the beauty of this game. You never know what’s gonna happen in a single one of ’em. Even if I’m betting on carnage.
But no matter what happens, we’ll still have a major mismatch. In payroll. From Bill Shaikin of the L.A. Times:
Kershaw, the Dodgers’ ace and three-time National League Cy Young Award winner, will earn $33 million this season, the highest salary of any player in the major leagues.
The Padres, in a season that might best be described as “extreme tanking,” have committed to pay $28 million to the 25 players on Monday’s active roster.
USA Today has the salaries of every single player on Opening Day rosters this year if you’re into that sort of thing.
Godspeed, Padres batters.
Noah Syndergaard was dominating the Braves today, allowing no runs on five hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. That actually sounds less impressive than it looked while watching it, as Syndergaard was hitting triple digits with his fastball while throwing a nasty slider that, at 92-93, was FASTER than most guys’ fastballs. The Braves got a couple of knocks, but never truly threatened him.
He was done after six, however, having thrown only 86 pitches, due to a blister. It’s likely not major and he likely would’ve only pitched one more inning at the most anyway, but you take your ace out in such a situation. It’s a long season.
Braves starter Julio Teheran wasn’t as sexy as Syndergaard today, but he’s been just as effective, tossing six shutout innings of his own. He’s walked three and struck out six while allowing only four hits.
We’re heading into the bottom of the seventh in New York, tied at zero.
Baseball is back, you guys.
The Cardinals have announced a news conference for 2PM ET/1PM CT this afternoon. While they have not yet revealed the purpose of the presser, Ken Rosenthal reports that the club will use it to announce a contract extension for right fielder Stephen Piscotty.
Piscotty has played only one full season in the bigs and part of a second, but he has already established himself as the man who will man right in St. Louis for a long time. In 2016 he hit .273/.343/.457 with 22 homers and 85 driven in. In 2015 he hit .305/.359/.494 in 62 games.
Piscotty would not be eligible for arbitration until after the 2019 season and would not be eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season. That means he’ll get some money now without the uncertainty of the next few years. It also means, of course, that he will get a lot less money than if he were to remain healthy and effective and hit those milestones without a long term deal.
But such are the tradeoffs of every young player.
UPDATE: Piscotty will be guaranteed $33.5 million in his extension, which will likely be a six-year deal with a team option.