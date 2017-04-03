Carlos Rodon expected to miss five to six weeks

White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon is expected to miss five to six weeks due to left biceps tendinitis, according to GM Rick Hahn (via Scot Gregor of the Daily Herald). That is, of course, as long as Rodon doesn’t suffer any setbacks.
Rodon was scratched from his spring start on March 24 before undergoing an MRI which revealed no structural damage.
Last season, the 24-year-old made 28 starts, finishing with a 4.04 ERA and a 168/64 K/BB ratio in 165 innings.
Mets manager Terry Collins said on Monday that pitcher Seth Lugo will miss “a few weeks” due to a right elbow injury, James Wagner of The New York Times reports. Lugo will see a doctor on Tuesday for a second opinion.
Lugo, who pitched for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic last month, began experiencing “dead arm” towards the end of spring training. He underwent an MRI, which revealed no structural damage, but he was placed on the disabled list with elbow inflammation.
A rookie in 2016, Lugo proved valuable to the Mets, making eight starts and nine relief appearances. He put up a 2.67 ERA with a 45/21 K/BB ratio in 64 innings.
MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports that Brewers pitcher Junior Guerra is headed to the 10-day disabled list with a strained right calf suffered during Monday’s Opening Day start against the Rockies. Guerra laid down a sacrifice bunt in the third inning and came up limping after running down the first base line. Manager Craig Counsell said that Guerra is going to need more than the minimum 10 days to recover, McCalvy added.
On the mound, Guerra gave up a pair of runs on one hit and one hit batsman with no walks and four strikeouts across three innings. The right-hander impressed in 20 starts last season, finishing with a 9-3 record, a 2.81 ERA, and a 100/43 K/BB ratio in 121 2/3 innings.
Tommy Milone, who relieved Guerra on Monday, figures to move into the Brewers’ rotation while Guerra is on the mend.