Carlos Rodon expected to miss five to six weeks

White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon is expected to miss five to six weeks due to left biceps tendinitis, according to GM Rick Hahn (via Scot Gregor of the Daily Herald). That is, of course, as long as Rodon doesn’t suffer any setbacks.

Rodon was scratched from his spring start on March 24 before undergoing an MRI which revealed no structural damage.

Last season, the 24-year-old made 28 starts, finishing with a 4.04 ERA and a 168/64 K/BB ratio in 165 innings.

