Bryce Harper now has four Opening Days with a home run

Bryce Harper has once again started his season on the right foot. The 2015 National League Most Valuable Player put the Nationals on the board on Opening Day Monday afternoon with a solo home run off of Marlins reliever David Phelps, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Monday marked Harper’s fifth Opening Day in the majors, and the home run marked the fourth time he went yard on Opening Day. According to Baseball Reference, Gary Carter is the only other player to homer on four Opening Days before turning 25 years old. Harper has five total Opening Day homers, as he took Ricky Nolasco deep twice back in 2013.

Harper, 24, performed well last season but it was a far cry from his 2015 performance. He finished last year’s campaign hitting .243/.373/.441 with 24 home runs, 86 RBI, 84 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases in 627 plate appearances.

Follow @Baer_Bill