Bryce Harper now has four Opening Days with a home run

Bryce Harper has once again started his season on the right foot. The 2015 National League Most Valuable Player put the Nationals on the board on Opening Day Monday afternoon with a solo home run off of Marlins reliever David Phelps, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
Monday marked Harper’s fifth Opening Day in the majors, and the home run marked the fourth time he went yard on Opening Day. According to Baseball Reference, Gary Carter is the only other player to homer on four Opening Days before turning 25 years old. Harper has five total Opening Day homers, as he took Ricky Nolasco deep twice back in 2013.
Harper, 24, performed well last season but it was a far cry from his 2015 performance. He finished last year’s campaign hitting .243/.373/.441 with 24 home runs, 86 RBI, 84 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases in 627 plate appearances.
Noah Syndergaard was dominating the Braves today, allowing no runs on five hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. That actually sounds less impressive than it looked while watching it, as Syndergaard was hitting triple digits with his fastball while throwing a nasty slider that, at 92-93, was FASTER than most guys’ fastballs. The Braves got a couple of knocks, but never truly threatened him.
He was done after six, however, having thrown only 86 pitches, due to a blister on the tip of his middle finger. It’s likely not major and he likely would’ve only pitched one more inning at the most anyway, but you take your ace out in such a situation. It’s a long season.
Braves starter Julio Teheran wasn’t as sexy as Syndergaard today, but he’s been just as effective, tossing six shutout innings of his own. He’s walked three and struck out six while allowing only four hits.
We’re heading into the bottom of the seventh in New York, tied at zero.
Baseball is back, you guys.
The Cardinals have announced a news conference for 2PM ET/1PM CT this afternoon. While they have not yet revealed the purpose of the presser, Ken Rosenthal reports that the club will use it to announce a contract extension for right fielder Stephen Piscotty.
Piscotty has played only one full season in the bigs and part of a second, but he has already established himself as the man who will man right in St. Louis for a long time. In 2016 he hit .273/.343/.457 with 22 homers and 85 driven in. In 2015 he hit .305/.359/.494 in 62 games.
Piscotty would not be eligible for arbitration until after the 2019 season and would not be eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season. That means he’ll get some money now without the uncertainty of the next few years. It also means, of course, that he will get a lot less money than if he were to remain healthy and effective and hit those milestones without a long term deal.
But such are the tradeoffs of every young player.
UPDATE: Piscotty will be guaranteed $33.5 million in his extension, which will likely be a six-year deal with a team option.