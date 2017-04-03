29.8% of players on 2017 Opening Day rosters born outside the U.S., setting new record

Major League Baseball announced on Monday that 259 players on rosters to open the 2017 season — 29.8 percent — were born outside the United States. That sets a new record. Those 259 players span 19 different countries and territories.

The previous record for total players born outside the U.S. on Opening Day rosters was 246 in 2007, and the previous record for percentage was 29.2 percent in 2005.

The Dominican Republic is the foreign nation with the most players on MLB rosters at 93. The only other countries with more than 10 are Venezuela (77), Cuba (23), and Puerto Rico (16).

The Rangers have the most foreign-born players on its roster with 14 players spanning six countries and territories. The only other teams with more than 10 are the Padres (12), Mariners (12), White Sox (11), Indians (11), Angels (11), and Phillies (11). The Royals have the most players from different countries and territories with eight.

