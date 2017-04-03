29.8% of players on 2017 Opening Day rosters born outside the U.S., setting new record

Major League Baseball announced on Monday that 259 players on rosters to open the 2017 season — 29.8 percent — were born outside the United States. That sets a new record. Those 259 players span 19 different countries and territories.
The previous record for total players born outside the U.S. on Opening Day rosters was 246 in 2007, and the previous record for percentage was 29.2 percent in 2005.
The Dominican Republic is the foreign nation with the most players on MLB rosters at 93. The only other countries with more than 10 are Venezuela (77), Cuba (23), and Puerto Rico (16).
The Rangers have the most foreign-born players on its roster with 14 players spanning six countries and territories. The only other teams with more than 10 are the Padres (12), Mariners (12), White Sox (11), Indians (11), Angels (11), and Phillies (11). The Royals have the most players from different countries and territories with eight.
During an in-game interview on ESPN on Sunday night, Commissioner Rob Manfred said he plans to include the players in future analyses aimed at improving baseball’s pace of play, ESPN reports.
Manfred said, “We’re going to work with [MLBPA executive director] Tony [Clark] and try to get small groups of players together to show them the research we’re looking at, the fan research that we’re looking at, so they’re seeing the same data that we’re seeing.”
Major League Baseball can make unilateral changes to the rules without approval of the Major League Baseball Players Association, as it gave the MLBPA a one-year notice.
Manfred also called the new intentional walk rule — which allows a manager to signal for an intentional walk rather than having his pitcher throw four pitches out of the strike zone — symbolic in the league’s attempt to improve the sport’s pace of play.
Bryce Harper has once again started his season on the right foot. The 2015 National League Most Valuable Player put the Nationals on the board on Opening Day Monday afternoon with a solo home run off of Marlins reliever David Phelps, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
Monday marked Harper’s fifth Opening Day in the majors, and the home run marked the fourth time he went yard on Opening Day. According to Baseball Reference, Gary Carter is the only other player to homer on four Opening Days before turning 25 years old. Harper has five total Opening Day homers, as he took Ricky Nolasco deep twice back in 2013.
Harper, 24, performed well last season but it was a far cry from his 2015 performance. He finished last year’s campaign hitting .243/.373/.441 with 24 home runs, 86 RBI, 84 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases in 627 plate appearances.