Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Is Madison Bumgarner overrated as a hitter?

24 Comments
By Bill BaerApr 2, 2017, 5:47 PM EDT

The Giants opened up the regular season in Arizona against the Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon. It featured what is still considered a marquee pitching match-up, Madison Bumgarner and Zack Greinke.

Greinke is coming off of a disappointing 2016 showing, his first season with the D-Backs. He surrendered a run in the second inning on a Joe Panik sacrifice fly, bringing Bumgarner to the plate. Bumgarner, of course, is almost as well-known for his hitting as his pitching. He has 14 career home runs, all of them coming since 2012. The only pitchers that even come close to that are Travis Wood (seven) and Mike Leake (six).

Understandably, Greinke pitched Bumgarner carefully. He got ahead in the count after Bumgarner fouled off a first-pitch fastball. He then threw a slider outside, which set Twitter abuzz. Pitchers typically just pump fastballs against other pitchers. And even good-hitting pitchers are usually the worst hitters in their lineups. Greinke continued to tiptoe around Bumgarner, eventually walking him on seven pitches. The big question, then, is: was Greinke right to fear Bumgarner that much?

Since 2014, Bumgarner has out-homered seven of his position player teammates (min. 250 plate appearances), including Gregor Blanco who came to the plate a whopping 1,090 times. Only one of those seven players is still on the team: Denard Span (11 HR in 637 PA), who was in Sunday’s Opening Day lineup.

Bumgarner has had 12 position player teammates put up a lower slugging percentage since 2014. Three of them are current teammates and in Sunday’s lineup: Brandon Crawford (.427), Joe Panik (.403), and Span (.381).

Bumgarner has had 16 position player teammates since 2014 put up a lower isolated power (slugging percentage minus batting average), which is arguably a better statistic to use to determine a player’s power. Those include Crawford (.167), Panik (.123), and Span (.115) as well as Buster Posey (.159) in Sunday’s lineup.

No, Bumgarner shouldn’t be batting cleanup in the Giants’ lineup, but he is rarely the least-threatening bat in the lineup, at least when it comes to power.

As if on a karmic quest, Bumgarner drilled a solo home run off of Greinke in the fifth inning, doubling the Giants’ lead to 2-0. It went 416 feet and was measured at 112.5 MPH off the bat, the hardest-hit home run by a pitcher in the Statcast era.

Bumgarner is rightfully respected when he steps into the batter’s box. By the way, after his first two plate appearances on Sunday, Bumgarner is up to 15 career home runs. Since 2014, he’s now hitting .230/.281/.443 (.724 OPS) with a .213 ISO. That’s decent, even by position player standards. The major league average OPS last season was .734.

Update (6:14 PM ET): Bumgarner clobbered another homer, this time off of Andrew Chafin, in the top of the seventh inning. Updated stats: 16 career homers. Hitting .234/.281/.459 (.740 OPS) with a .225 ISO.

Archer outduels Tanaka, Rays top Yankees in MLB opener

AP Photo
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 2, 2017, 8:05 PM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pitch by pitch, Chris Archer set the tone for what he and the Tampa Bay Rays hope will be a bounce-back year.

Not such a good start for Masahiro Tanaka and the New York Yankees.

Archer pitched seven solid innings, and the Rays roughed up Tanaka on the way to beating New York 7-3 in the first game of the new Major League Baseball season Sunday.

“We didn’t play perfect, but we played well enough to win,” Archer said. “We scored a lot of runs and made some nice defensive plays. It’s all about winning, and we did that.”

And what the Rays didn’t do a lot of last season, when they sank to the bottom of the AL East with their worst finish (68-94) since 2007.

New York lost on opening day for the sixth consecutive year, with Tanaka matching the shortest start ever by a Yankees pitcher in an opener.

“It happens. He’s human,” Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild said. “He just didn’t command anything. … He usually self corrects real well. But today, he tried a few things and it just didn’t work.”

Evan Longoria and Logan Morrison homered and drove in three runs apiece before a sellout crowd of 31,042 at Tropicana Field. Tanaka, who had baseball’s lowest ERA in spring training, was tagged for a career-worst seven earned runs in 2 2/3 innings.

A first-time All-Star in 2015 who lost an AL-leading 19 times last season, Archer (1-0) limited New York to two runs and seven hits. He narrowly escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to turn a five-run lead over to a revamped bullpen.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said it was important to give his ace an opportunity to get through the seventh.

“I’m really happy he did, not only for my sake but the other guys on the staff, too,” Archer said. ” I want them to know when stuff gets hairy, you need to strap it on and go right after them. We don’t need to be bailed out, we need to get out of the inning.”

There were three games around in the majors on the first day, and the Rays got off to a quick start.

Leadoff man Corey Dickerson singled in the Tampa Bay first for the first hit of the season and later scored on Longoria’s sacrifice fly as part of a three-run inning. Longoria connected for a two-run drive in the second.

Aaron Judge had a RBI double, while Starlin Castro and Chase Headley each had three hits for the Yankees.

Tanaka (0-1) made his third consecutive opening day start for the Yankees, and had been 6-0 with a 2.82 ERA in eight career starts against Tampa Bay. He gave up eight hits and two walks.

Longoria connected for his fourth homer on opening day. Morrison, who didn’t drive in a run until May 17 last season, added a solo drive in the third.

“Obviously, you just have to accept it. I can’t take it back,” Tanaka said through a translator. “So, the main thing is, I really need to move forward from today. Make the necessary adjustments.”

UNCHARACTERISTIC

Tanaka, who tied Hideo Nomo for the most opening day starts by a Japanese-born pitcher, had a seven-game winning streak stopped. He went 7-0 with a 2.28 ERA over his final nine starts of last season. … Tanaka had won all three of his previous career starts at Tropicana Field, limiting the Rays to four earned runs in 20 innings for a 1.80 ERA. He led the AL with a 2.36 road ERA in 2016, trailing only the Mets’ Noah Syndergaard (2.29) for the major league lead.

It was the second-shortest start of Tanka’s career. He tied the Yankees shortest on opening day, joining Ron Guidry (1983) and Mel Stottlemyre (1973).

LEADING OFF

Dickerson, who hit 24 home runs last year, was 1 for 5 in his debut as Tampa Bay’s leadoff hitter against right-handed pitching. Cash is considering moving right-handed batting Steven Souza Jr. to the top of the order against left-handers, beginning Tuesday against CC Sabathia.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: SS Didi Gregorius (right shoulder strain) expects to start limited baseball activities the middle of this week. He is out until some time in May. … INF-OF Tyler Austin (broken left ankle) was placed on the 60-day disabled list.

Rays: Longoria, who sat out Tampa Bay’s final spring training game due to a stiff neck, made his club-record ninth consecutive start on opening day. … Seven players, including C Wilson Ramos, OF Colby Rasmus and SS Matt Duffy, begin the season on the disabled list.

UP NEXT

Yankees: LHP CC Sabathia, 3-7 in 14 starts at Tropicana Field since joining New York in 2009, is Tuesday night’s scheduled starter. He’s 2-0 against the Rays in three road starts over the last two seasons.

Rays: RHP Jake Odorizzi is set to work the second game of the series, which resumes after a day off. He went 7-1 with a 2.71 ERA in 14 outings after the All-Star break last year. He was the only Tampa Bay starter with a winning record, at 10-6, in 2016.

Al Avila: Tigers will see if Melvin Upton “makes sense for us”

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Bill BaerApr 2, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT

The Blue Jays released veteran outfielder Melvin Upton on Sunday, just ahead of Opening Day. Once he clears waivers, he can be signed by any team for the major league minimum salary.

The Tigers’ outfield is currently a work-in-progress with J.D. Martinez sidelined with a sprained right foot. JaCoby Jones will start in center field on Opening Day and Mikie Mahtook will start in right. Tyler Collins and Andrew Romine will also get some playing time in center and right. Upton’s brother Justin will handle left field.

Tigers GM Al Avila said that his team will “look into it and see if it makes sense for us” when asked about Upton, Anthony Fenech of the Free Press reports. Fenech, though, says Upton to the Tigers “doesn’t sound like a strong possibility.”

Upton, 32, hit .238/.291/.402 with 20 home runs, 61 RBI, 64 runs scored, and 27 stolen bases in 539 plate appearances last season with the Padres and Blue Jays.