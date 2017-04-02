Getty Images

Indians extend Roberto Perez through 2020

By Ashley VarelaApr 2, 2017, 2:42 PM EDT

The Indians signed catcher Roberto Perez to a four-year extension through 2020, the club announced on Saturday. MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian reports that the extension is worth $9 million guaranteed and includes club options for the 2021 and 2022 seasons that would bring the total to $21.5 million.

Perez, 28, is the tenth Indians player to sign an extension with the team this spring. He shouldered catching duties alongside primary backstop Yan Gomes in 2016, contributing down the stretch after missing 11 weeks with a fractured right thumb. His value is almost exclusively derived from his defensive performance, as he set new career lows at the plate last year with a .183/.285/.294 batting line and three home runs in 184 PA. Perez bounced back in the postseason, however, hitting three decisive home runs in the ALDS and World Series and assuming full-time responsibilities behind the dish while Gomes recovered from a lingering shoulder injury.

Per Bastian, Perez is slated to receive a $500,000 signing bonus and will work his way up to $7 million in 2022 if both of his options are exercised. The full breakdown of his projected salary is below:

Video: Evan Longoria unleashes the first home run of the 2017 season

By Ashley VarelaApr 2, 2017, 4:19 PM EDT

After 151 days of offseason rumors, trade speculation and roster reshuffling, Opening Day has returned in all of its glory and spectacle. The Yankees and Rays kicked off the first of three games scheduled for Sunday afternoon, pitting Masahiro Tanaka against Chris Archer in a battle of aces during the Rays’ home opener.

Tanaka, who looked unflappable with an 0.38 ERA in spring training, stumbled out of the gate. He allowed four hits and three runs in the first frame of the game and surrendered a two-run jack to Rays’ third baseman Evan Longoria in the second inning:

The Rays tacked on another two runs in the third, effectively forcing Tanaka out of the game after just 2 2/3 innings. According to ESPN Stats and Info, Mel Stottlemyre was the club’s last Opening Day starter to allow 7+ runs in less than three innings, a feat he accomplished when he was tabbed for eight runs during the 1973 Yankees’ 15-5 beatdown by the Red Sox.

Tanaka wasn’t the only one to make history on Sunday, however:

There’s little that should be read into any one game in April, no matter how disastrous or successful. Still, it’s a reassuring start for the Rays as they come off of an injury-riddled 2016 campaign. The Yankees, meanwhile, will likely be grateful for an off day on Monday as CC Sabathia prepares to take the mound for Game 2 on Tuesday.

Tyler Cravy might seek “a 9 to 5 job where I get treated like a human, at this point.”

By Bill BaerApr 2, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT

Brewers reliever Tyler Cravy wasn’t happy when he received the news that he and bullpen mate Rob Scahill did not make the team’s 25-man roster to open the regular season. Both will start with Triple-A Colorado Springs. That is, if Cravy doesn’t seek employment in a completely new field.

Per Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Cravy says he might seek “a 9 to 5 job where I get treated like a human, at this point.” He added, “It would just be nice to have the honesty straight up front instead of, ‘Hey, you’re competing for a job,’ then literally out-compete everyone and be told, ‘Sorry, we have other plans.'” Scahill doesn’t see the Brewers releasing him, rather, “I think it would just be me deciding to quit if I chose that route. I’m just not sure I want to play for guys who treat you like this.”

Scahill isn’t happy, either. He thinks his status as a non-roster invitee worked against him in his quest to make the roster. He said, “I would assume that it did (work against me). But, again, that’s not my call. I felt like I pitched well enough to win a job, but they’re going in a different direction.” Scahill continued, “I’m not the one who makes the decisions. I’m not happy but it’s part of the game. I understand that but it doesn’t make it any easier.”

Both pitchers performed admirably this spring. Cravy pitched 13 1/3 innings, yielding only three runs on five hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts. Scahill logged 12 1/3 innings, giving up just one run on nine hits and a walk with eight strikeouts.

It’s easy to write off Cravy and Scahill’s frustration, but it’s understandable. Among Brewers pitchers to rack up double-digit innings in spring training, Wily Peralta — whose roster spot was already guaranteed — was the only one with a spring ERA in the same neighborhood at 0.71. Despite pitching much better than could have been reasonably expected, both are now faced with the prospect of lower pay, long bus rides instead of plane trips, and motels instead of hotels in the minor leagues.

GM David Stearns empathized with Cravy and Scahill. He said, “Our job is to manage the organization the best we can to get as many wins as possible as we can. I understand players are going to be emotional. I certainly understand players are disappointed when they performed well and aren’t immediately rewarded for that performance. It happens a lot in this industry. It’s one of the more challenging parts of this industry when players perform well and there’s not that immediate reward. So, I certainly understand that disappointment.”