Video: Greg Bird hits the first home run in SunTrust Park history

The Braves christened their new ballpark on Friday during an exhibition game against the Yankees. Traffic issues notwithstanding, the park drew an estimated 21,392 fans, who were rewarded with an 8-5 win thanks to some late-game heroics from shortstop Jace Peterson.
The first home run in SunTrust Park history, however, came not from the Braves but from the bat of Yankees’ first baseman Greg Bird, who went deep in the third inning against Atlanta right-hander Bartolo Colon:
The Braves responded in the bottom of the third when Freddie Freeman punished a 1-0 pitch from Michael Pineda for a three-run homer over the right field fence. They tacked on another five runs in the sixth, capitalizing on a fielding error and bases-loaded walk and adding a three-run double to overtake the Yankees, 8-5.
While the Braves may not have been the first to record a home run in their new ballpark, the rest of their performance looks like a good omen as the team heads into the 2017 season. They’re scheduled to make their official season debut in the park on April 14 against the Padres.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that former Giants’ shortstop Jimmy Rollins is considering retirement after being released by the team on Friday. The veteran infielder batted .125/.222/.250 with the Giants this spring and was told earlier in the week that he would not make the club’s Opening Day roster.
Rollins, 38, could hang up his cleats after 17 seasons in the big leagues. He spent the bulk of his career in Philadelphia, contributing 49.3 fWAR from 2000 through 2014 with three All-Star bids, four Gold Gloves, one Silver Slugger and top honors as the 2007 NL MVP to boot.
Per FanGraphs, the veteran’s value hasn’t exceeded 0.3 fWAR in a single season since his last hurrah with the Phillies in 2014. He’s bounced around the league during the last two years, landing with the Dodgers in 2015 and latching onto the White Sox during the first half of the 2016 season. Rollins cracked the Opening Day roster in Chicago and batted just .221/.295/.329 with two home runs before the team DFA’d him to make room for 23-year-old prospect Tim Anderson in June. While he may not want to consider retirement just yet, as Giants’ outfielder Denard Span mentioned on Friday, his age and poor showing this spring might leave him without much of a choice.
Giants’ right-hander Matt Cain has been selected as the fifth and final starter for the club’s 2017 rotation, according to MLB.com’s Chris Haft. The news comes as little surprise, despite the emergence of lefty rotation candidate Ty Blach this spring.
Blach made a convincing case for the No. 5 spot, giving up no more than two runs in all but one of his Cactus League outings and finishing the spring with a 4.22 ERA over 21 1/3 innings in camp. Cain, by comparison, labored through 25 1/3 innings with a 7.82 ERA, striking out 19 batters while allowing 23 runs. Those numbers come on the heels of one of Cain’s more disappointing runs with the Giants; in 2016, the veteran right-hander produced exactly 0.0 fWAR, lasting 89 1/3 innings with a 5.64 ERA, 3.2 BB/9 and 7.3 SO/9 as he split duties between the rotation and bullpen.
Still, Cain is due $20 million in 2017 as he rounds out a five-year contract extension with the Giants. That, Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle says, is likely a significant factor that helped shape the back end of manager Bruce Bochy’s rotation, though things could change quickly if Cain struggles out of the gate. Blach, meanwhile, will wait in the bullpen, where Bochy estimates he’ll see some long relief opportunities and potential spot starts as the season wears on.