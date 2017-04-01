Rays designate Nick Franklin for assignment

Rays’ utility infielder/outfielder Nick Franklin has been designated for assignment, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The hard-hitting Franklin was expected to make the roster after a monster performance in spring training, but Topkin notes that Rays’ manager Kevin Cash preferred the more defensively-inclined Daniel Robertson as infield depth.
Franklin, 26, finished a third season in Tampa Bay with career-high numbers in 2016, slashing .270/.328/.443 with six stolen bases and a .771 OPS in 191 PA. He split his time among first base, second base, shortstop and the outfield corners, but his limited range made him marginally useful to the team when he wasn’t at the plate.
Spring training seemed to confirm his role as a bat-first option off the bench. Franklin slashed an impressive .362/.434/.532 in 22 Grapefruit League appearances while competing against outfield options Mallex Smith and Peter Bourjos and infielder Daniel Robertson for a backup spot on the roster. Although his defensive skills have never been described as anything above average, Franklin’s versatility in the infield and outfield and his resurgence at the plate last year should make him an appealing option for teams looking to shore up their offense in 2017.
The Blue Jays signed free agent Chris Coghlan to a minor league deal, the team announced on Saturday. The veteran infielder/outfielder will accept an assignment to Triple-A Buffalo to begin the season. He signed a minor league deal with the Phillies in February, but was released after taking issue with the team’s 45-day advance consent form.
Coghlan, 31, split his 2016 season between the Athletics and Cubs. He struggled in the first half of the year, batting .146/.215/.272 through 172 PA in Oakland, but rebounded in Chicago down the stretch, putting up a .252/.391/.388 batting line and contributing one hit during the Cubs’ postseason run.
Following the outfielder’s down year and a mediocre showing in camp, however, it seems unlikely that the Blue Jays have a starting role in mind for Coghlan. Still, he’s just two years removed from a 3.3 fWAR performance with the 2015 Cubs and has shown some versatility in both the infield and outfield, so a call-up to the majors doesn’t seem to be out of the question this season.
The Braves christened their new ballpark on Friday during an exhibition game against the Yankees. Traffic issues notwithstanding, the park drew an estimated 21,392 fans, who were rewarded with an 8-5 win thanks to some late-game heroics from shortstop Jace Peterson.
The first home run in SunTrust Park history, however, came not from the Braves but from the bat of Yankees’ first baseman Greg Bird, who went deep in the third inning against Atlanta right-hander Bartolo Colon:
The Braves responded in the bottom of the third when Freddie Freeman punished a 1-0 pitch from Michael Pineda for a three-run homer over the right field fence. They tacked on another five runs in the sixth, capitalizing on a fielding error and bases-loaded walk and adding a three-run double to overtake the Yankees, 8-5.
While the Braves may not have been the first to record a home run in their new ballpark, the rest of their performance looks like a good omen as the team heads into the 2017 season. They’re scheduled to make their official season debut in the park on April 14 against the Padres.