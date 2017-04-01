Eric Gagne is discussing a minor league deal with the Dodgers

Former MLB right-hander Eric Gagne has been making a concerted effort to revive his major league career this spring, and he may just have a contract in the works now. According to SportsNet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith, Gagne is discussing a minor league deal with the Dodgers, though two other teams are said to be “really interested” as well.

The 41-year-old briefly appeared for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic, where he pitched a scoreless 2 1/3 innings in the first round of the tournament, striking out two and allowing one hit and one walk. His major league track record is a little shakier; he hasn’t pitched for a big league team since 2008, when he maintained a 5.44 ERA, 4.3 BB/9 and 7.4 SO/9 in 46 1/3 innings for the Brewers. He found limited success with the independent league Trois-Rivieres Aigles and Ottawa Champions in 2015-16, but hasn’t pitched more than five innings in a single season since 2009.

Nevertheless, the veteran righty left an impression on major league teams during his activities this spring, both in the World Baseball Classic and a pitching showcase held at the Dodgers’ camp in February. Further details of the potential deal have yet to be released by the team, though it appears Gagne is still far removed from any significant return to the majors.

