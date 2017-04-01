Eric Gagne is discussing a minor league deal with the Dodgers

Former MLB right-hander Eric Gagne has been making a concerted effort to revive his major league career this spring, and he may just have a contract in the works now. According to SportsNet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith, Gagne is discussing a minor league deal with the Dodgers, though two other teams are said to be “really interested” as well.
The 41-year-old briefly appeared for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic, where he pitched a scoreless 2 1/3 innings in the first round of the tournament, striking out two and allowing one hit and one walk. His major league track record is a little shakier; he hasn’t pitched for a big league team since 2008, when he maintained a 5.44 ERA, 4.3 BB/9 and 7.4 SO/9 in 46 1/3 innings for the Brewers. He found limited success with the independent league Trois-Rivieres Aigles and Ottawa Champions in 2015-16, but hasn’t pitched more than five innings in a single season since 2009.
Nevertheless, the veteran righty left an impression on major league teams during his activities this spring, both in the World Baseball Classic and a pitching showcase held at the Dodgers’ camp in February. Further details of the potential deal have yet to be released by the team, though it appears Gagne is still far removed from any significant return to the majors.
Rangers’ third baseman Adrian Beltre could start the season on the disabled list, according to Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Beltre was not cleared to play during the Rangers-Royals exhibition game on Saturday and his status remains questionable as he continues to rehab a calf injury. He’ll be reevaluated after his workout on Saturday.
The injury has kept Beltre sidelined through much of the spring. He initially sustained a Grade 1 strain in his left calf muscle toward the beginning of camp, but was able to recover in time to compete with Team Dominica during the World Baseball Classic. Upon his return to Cactus League play in late March, he aggravated his right calf muscle and has yet to return to the field.
Should the veteran infielder start the season on the disabled list, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News points out that the Rangers can backdate his time on the DL so that he can rejoin the team as early as April 9. In the meantime, Joey Gallo and Jurickson Profar give the Rangers two viable third base options. No official decision has been announced by the club yet.
The Blue Jays signed free agent Chris Coghlan to a minor league deal, the team announced on Saturday. The veteran infielder/outfielder will accept an assignment to Triple-A Buffalo to begin the season. He signed a minor league deal with the Phillies in February, but was released after taking issue with the team’s 45-day advance consent form.
Coghlan, 31, split his 2016 season between the Athletics and Cubs. He struggled in the first half of the year, batting .146/.215/.272 through 172 PA in Oakland, but rebounded in Chicago down the stretch, putting up a .252/.391/.388 batting line and contributing one hit during the Cubs’ postseason run.
Following the outfielder’s down year and a mediocre showing in camp, however, it seems unlikely that the Blue Jays have a starting role in mind for Coghlan. Still, he’s just two years removed from a 3.3 fWAR performance with the 2015 Cubs and has shown some versatility in both the infield and outfield, so a call-up to the majors doesn’t seem to be out of the question this season.