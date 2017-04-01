Blue Jays sign Chris Coghlan to minor league deal

The Blue Jays signed free agent Chris Coghlan to a minor league deal, the team announced on Saturday. The veteran infielder/outfielder will accept an assignment to Triple-A Buffalo to begin the season. He signed a minor league deal with the Phillies in February, but was released after taking issue with the team’s 45-day advance consent form.

Coghlan, 31, split his 2016 season between the Athletics and Cubs. He struggled in the first half of the year, batting .146/.215/.272 through 172 PA in Oakland, but rebounded in Chicago down the stretch, putting up a .252/.391/.388 batting line and contributing one hit during the Cubs’ postseason run.

Following the outfielder’s down year and a mediocre showing in camp, however, it seems unlikely that the Blue Jays have a starting role in mind for Coghlan. Still, he’s just two years removed from a 3.3 fWAR performance with the 2015 Cubs and has shown some versatility in both the infield and outfield, so a call-up to the majors doesn’t seem to be out of the question this season.

