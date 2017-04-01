Rangers’ third baseman Adrian Beltre could start the season on the disabled list, according to Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Beltre was not cleared to play during the Rangers-Royals exhibition game on Saturday and his status remains questionable as he continues to rehab a calf injury. He’ll be reevaluated after his workout on Saturday.

The injury has kept Beltre sidelined through much of the spring. He initially sustained a Grade 1 strain in his left calf muscle toward the beginning of camp, but was able to recover in time to compete with Team Dominica during the World Baseball Classic. Upon his return to Cactus League play in late March, he aggravated his right calf muscle and has yet to return to the field.

Should the veteran infielder start the season on the disabled list, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News points out that the Rangers can backdate his time on the DL so that he can rejoin the team as early as April 9. In the meantime, Joey Gallo and Jurickson Profar give the Rangers two viable third base options. No official decision has been announced by the club yet.

