Report: Cardinals sign Yadier Molina to a three-year extension

By Bill BaerMar 31, 2017, 12:10 AM EDT

Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reported on Thursday evening that the Cardinals and catcher Yadier Molina were in the process of finalizing a three-year contract extension. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports confirmed that the deal was finalized. Rosenthal later added that the deal would be between $55-65 million.

This comes as no surprise as the two sides were reportedly making “major progress” on a contract extension on Monday. Molina was in the last year of a five-year, $75 million contract that included a mutual option for the 2018 season worth $15 million. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported on Monday that Molina felt there were “too many catchers making more money.”

Molina, 34, hit a productive .307/.360/.427 with 38 doubles and eight home runs with 58 RBI and 56 runs scored over 581 plate appearances last season. Despite his age, Molina’s defense still receives high marks and he remains well-regarded for his ability to call games and handle his pitching staff. This contract will presumably cover the 2018-20 seasons, meaning the seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove Award-winner will be 38 years old when the contract is expiring.

Video: Bees interrupt Rockies-Padres game

By Bill BaerMar 30, 2017, 9:52 PM EDT

Thursday afternoon’s Cactus League exhibition between the Rockies and Padres was interrupted in the top of the ninth inning by a swarm of bees.

In the video, you can see the swarm buzzing between the pitcher’s mound and home plate and becomes so intrusive that the players and umpires hit the ground.

Mike Trout has no interest in being a superstar

By Bill BaerMar 30, 2017, 8:46 PM EDT

At The Ringer, Michael Baumann published a terrific feature on Angels outfielder Mike Trout. Trout, 25, is a two-time American League MVP Award-winner and the 2012 AL Rookie of the Year Award winner. He’s already the greatest position player of his generation and is well on his way to becoming one of the greatest baseball players of all time.

Recently, I ruffled a few feathers here by calling Trout boring. ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick said as much last year. And the simple truth is that, for reasons Baumann explains, he is boring by choice. Trout wants to be a role model for kids. His agent Craig Landis said, “I have Little League and high school coaches come up to me all the time and tell me that they tell their kids, ‘This is how you do it. Period. In all aspects. This is your role model.'” Trout is the only active big league client Landis has. If he wanted to, Trout could have super-agent Scott Boras on bended knee begging for him to sign.

Trout is friendly to everyone and doesn’t come close to controversy when he speaks to the media. The most controversial thing Trout has said, Baumann recalls, is that his go-to order at Wawa is chicken noodle soup. For the uninitiated, Wawa is a popular gas station-slash-convenience store in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey as well as Maryland, Virginia, and Florida. Wawa is known for its coffee and its hoagies, even starting “Hoagiefest” almost a decade ago offering discounts on hoagies to its patrons. To go to Wawa just to get chicken noodle soup is akin to sacrilege — just ask any Wawa devotee. There are lots of them.

Trout does not bark at other players for playing the game differently, more emotionally. He himself doesn’t celebrate wildly when he does something great on the field, which happens to be quite often. He has taken what is, for a player of his stature, the bare minimum in endorsement deals.

It is a shame for Major League Baseball, and for its fans, that Trout has no interest in becoming a superstar. As you’ve no doubt read here, baseball has had trouble reaching younger audiences. The only sports with a lower percentage of kids 17 years of age or younger watching are golf and NASCAR. 17 percent of those aged 18-34 watch baseball, a far cry from the NBA’s 32 percent and the NHL’s 28 percent. When I was a kid, Ken Griffey, Jr. was arguably the most popular athlete among my peers. We imitated his batting stance when we played backyard baseball and stepped into the batter’s box in Little League. MLB marketed him like no baseball player had ever been marketed before, bringing him into our households on a regular basis. Griffey was in countless commercials, put his face on video games, and was a pop culture personality. Today, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a kid who cares who Mike Trout is — or even Bryce Harper or Clayton Kershaw, for that matter — because they’re watching basketball, football, YouTube, Twitch and numerous other venues of entertainment. And MLB hasn’t made much of an effort to capture their attention.

Major League Baseball should be beating down our doors attempting to show us Trout’s otherworldly talent. Unfortunately, Trout has no interest in becoming the face of the sport the way Griffey did.