Interstate collapse complicates Braves’ stadium debut

ATLANTA (AP) The collapse of a section of an interstate in Atlanta has heightened traffic concerns for the Braves’ first game at new SunTrust Park.
The Braves are encouraging fans to adjust their plans to attend Friday night’s exhibition against the New York Yankees. Only season-ticket holders are invited, but now the path to the stadium for those estimated 20,000 fans has become more challenging.
The stadium is located near the interchange of I-75 and I-285 in the northern Atlanta suburbs. The section of interstate collapsed Thursday because of a fire on I-85. Traffic will be directed from that major road to other interstates, including those flanking the stadium.
The stadium seats 41,000. But even with a smaller crowd, the Braves already were expecting traffic congestion Friday, with fans traveling to the park for the first time and finding their way to parking lots. With both sides of I-85 closed as repairs began, traffic worries are now even greater in a city well accustomed to such problems.
The Braves urged fans to be aware of changes before leaving for the game.
“Traffic patterns in Atlanta will be adjusted for everyone, so please listen to local authorities as they direct you around the metro area,” the team said in a statement. “Also, we encourage all fans to purchase their parking before they leave today.”
The Braves’ first regular-season home game is April 14 against the San Diego Padres. They open the regular season Monday at the New York Mets.
Chipper Jones has a book coming out about his life and career. In it, he talks about meeting with Scott Boras before the 1990 draft, in which Jones would be the number one overall pick. Jones and his family passed on having Boras represent him. Which, hey, a lot of prospects do. Both Boras and Jones ended up doing OK over the past 27 years.
The two of them disagree about how that meeting went, however, with Jones claiming that Boras insulted him and rubbed him the wrong way. Jones says he left the meeting after five minutes, thinking Boras was smug and cocky and claimed Jones would only hit .270 in his career.
Jon Heyman knows Scott Boras well, so he caught up with the super agent to get his side of the story. Short version: according to Boras, Jones has it all wrong. Boras says the meeting lasted a good while and that Boras met with Jones’ parents even longer. He says he told Jones that he was a once-in-a-decade talent and that he didn’t want the Braves, poised to pick him first, to short change him. Ultimately, however, they didn’t see eye to eye and that was that.
Heyman talked to Jones for his story and Jones is not coming off of his version. For what it’s worth, Boras’ version sounds far more plausible and Jones version sounds a lot like a guy who long ago decided that a big part of his personal legend was that he stayed with the Braves his whole career and didn’t think about top-dollar as much as some ballplayers do. Which is fine, but I suspect that it has caused him to misremember an event from back in the day in such a way as so bolster that legend.
Anyway, it’s a great story. Go read it. Especially for Boras’ line about Olive Garden salad. Trust me.
Former major leaguer Aubrey Huff spoke with Buster Olney of ESPN earlier this week and revealed that he was addicted to Adderall in the later stages of his career and that, in 2014, he contemplated suicide. Indeed, at one point he was holding a gun to his head, ready to pull the trigger.
Huff’s conversation with Olney can be heard on Olney’s podcast from Wednesday. In it Huff says that he started taking Adderall in 2009, when one of his Baltimore Orioles teammates gave him some to deal with a hangover (Huff said he was drinking every day back then). He soon became hooked and could not play without it. Adderall, of course, is a banned substance in Major League Baseball as it’s a stimulant. Many players use if via therapeutic exemptions for attention deficit disorder. Indeed, a larger percentage of players get such exemptions for it than the rate of ADD occurrence in adults in the population at large, leading many to suspect that some are getting the drug specifically to enhance performance. Huff:
“I went through that whole 2010 playing under the influence . . . I think in a lot of ways, Adderall is more potent than any steroid you can take because, as you know, baseball is a game of mental toughness, and Adderall gets into your head and makes you feel invincible.”
Huff described a depression which set in after that season, when he was coming down off the drug, not needing it while not on the playing field. And, indeed, he has been off the drug since 2012. But he has still dealt with anxiety and depression. And has endured at least one strikingly harrowing episode:
“In 2014, I found myself in my closet, on my knees, with a .357 Magnum, hammer pulled back, staring at myself in the mirror,” he told Olney when asked what his low point with addiction was. ” . . . I was ready to pull the trigger. This was a low-low point in my life. I had hit rock bottom at that moment.”
Huff also talks about a gambling addiction he suffered during this time.
Huff says he’s dealing with all of that much better now and feels healthier than he has in years. That’s good to hear. But it’s certainly scary to hear what he’s been through. One hopes those bad days are behind him.