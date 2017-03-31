Drew Smyly could miss up to eight weeks with elbow strain

Mariners’ left-hander Drew Smyly will not start the season with the team after sustaining a flexor strain in his left elbow, reports MLB.com’s Greg Johns. The lefty reportedly injured his elbow in camp on Tuesday during a bullpen workout. He was expected to take the fourth spot in the rotation behind Felix Hernandez, Hisashi Iwakuma and James Paxton, but club GM Jerry Dipoto says that a 6-8 week setback looks likely at this point.
Smyly, 27, completed a three-year track with the Rays in 2016. He pitched through 175 1/3 innings, his first full season after rehabbing a torn labrum in 2015, and came out the other side with a 4.88 ERA, 2.5 BB/9 and 8.6 SO/9. The Mariners acquired Smyly in January for outfielder Mallex Smith and two minor leaguers, and were expected to utilize the lefty as a core member of their rotation in 2017.
Now, it’s up to fellow left-hander Ariel Miranda to fill the No. 4 spot as the team prepares to open the season on Monday. According to Dipoto, Miranda was assigned to Triple-A Tacoma in order to remain stretched out as a potential sixth starter (via Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News-Tribune). In other words, the team was anticipating some health issues with their rotation, though maybe not quite this early in the year. Smyly is expected to seek additional opinions on his elbow in the coming week.
ATLANTA (AP) The collapse of a section of an interstate in Atlanta has heightened traffic concerns for the Braves’ first game at new SunTrust Park.
The Braves are encouraging fans to adjust their plans to attend Friday night’s exhibition against the New York Yankees. Only season-ticket holders are invited, but now the path to the stadium for those estimated 20,000 fans has become more challenging.
The stadium is located near the interchange of I-75 and I-285 in the northern Atlanta suburbs. The section of interstate collapsed Thursday because of a fire on I-85. Traffic will be directed from that major road to other interstates, including those flanking the stadium.
The stadium seats 41,000. But even with a smaller crowd, the Braves already were expecting traffic congestion Friday, with fans traveling to the park for the first time and finding their way to parking lots. With both sides of I-85 closed as repairs began, traffic worries are now even greater in a city well accustomed to such problems.
The Braves urged fans to be aware of changes before leaving for the game.
“Traffic patterns in Atlanta will be adjusted for everyone, so please listen to local authorities as they direct you around the metro area,” the team said in a statement. “Also, we encourage all fans to purchase their parking before they leave today.”
The Braves’ first regular-season home game is April 14 against the San Diego Padres. They open the regular season Monday at the New York Mets.
Chipper Jones has a book coming out about his life and career. In it, he talks about meeting with Scott Boras before the 1990 draft, in which Jones would be the number one overall pick. Jones and his family passed on having Boras represent him. Which, hey, a lot of prospects do. Both Boras and Jones ended up doing OK over the past 27 years.
The two of them disagree about how that meeting went, however, with Jones claiming that Boras insulted him and rubbed him the wrong way. Jones says he left the meeting after five minutes, thinking Boras was smug and cocky and claimed Jones would only hit .270 in his career.
Jon Heyman knows Scott Boras well, so he caught up with the super agent to get his side of the story. Short version: according to Boras, Jones has it all wrong. Boras says the meeting lasted a good while and that Boras met with Jones’ parents even longer. He says he told Jones that he was a once-in-a-decade talent and that he didn’t want the Braves, poised to pick him first, to short change him. Ultimately, however, they didn’t see eye to eye and that was that.
Heyman talked to Jones for his story and Jones is not coming off of his version. For what it’s worth, Boras’ version sounds far more plausible and Jones version sounds a lot like a guy who long ago decided that a big part of his personal legend was that he stayed with the Braves his whole career and didn’t think about top-dollar as much as some ballplayers do. Which is fine, but I suspect that it has caused him to misremember an event from back in the day in such a way as so bolster that legend.
Anyway, it’s a great story. Go read it. Especially for Boras’ line about Olive Garden salad. Trust me.