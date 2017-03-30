Rangers, Rougned Odor finalize contract extension

By now I don’t need to tell you how silly it is to predict the outcome of a baseball season in which over 2,400 baseball games are played by over a thousand players, all of whom are subject to injury and/or wild variation from past performance or reasonable expectations. Baseball is freakin’ chaos, my friends. And while that is one of the top things to recommend it, it’s also the thing that makes predicting its outcomes a fool’s errand.

Let no one say that Bill, Ashley and I aren’t fools. We’re gonna make our picks anyway, because that’s what we do:

ASHLEY’S PREDICTIONS

AL East: Red Sox

AL Central: Indians

AL West: Mariners

AL Wild Cards: Astros, Blue Jays

NL East: Nationals

NL Central: Cubs

NL West: Giants

NL Wild Cards: Mets, Dodgers

ALCS: Astros vs. Indians

NLCS: Giants vs. Nationals

World Series: Astros vs. Nationals … Nationals win!

AL MVP: Mookie Betts

NL MVP: Kris Bryant

AL CYA: Chris Sale

NL CYA: Madison Bumgarner

AL ROY: Andrew Benintendi

NL ROY: Dansby Swanson

AL MOY: A.J. Hinch

NL MOY: Bruce Bochy

BILL’S PREDICTIONS

AL East: Red Sox

AL Central: Indians

AL West: Astros

AL Wild Cards: Rangers, Blue Jays

NL East: Nationals

NL Central: Cubs

NL West: Dodgers

NL Wild Cards: Mets, Cardinals

ALCS: Indians vs. Rangers

NLCS: Cubs vs. Dodgers

World Series: Dodgers vs. Rangers, Dodgers win in five games.

AL MVP: Manny Machado

NL MVP: Corey Seager

AL CYA: Chris Sale

NL CYA: Noah Syndergaard

AL ROY: Yoan Moncada

NL ROY: Dansby Swanson

NOTE: Bill did not pick Manager of the Year recipients because he is a communist who does not believe in honoring those who benefit from the labor of others. Then I shamed him about it on Twitter, so he pitched A.J. Hinch and Dusty Baker.

CRAIG’S PREDICTIONS

AL East: Red Sox

AL Central: Indians

AL West: Astros

AL Wild Cards: Mariners, Tigers

NL East: Nationals

NL Central: Cubs

NL West: Dodgers

NL Wild Cards: Mets, Giants

ALCS: Red Sox vs. Indians

NLCS: Cubs vs. Dodgers

World Series: Red Sox vs. Cubs, Cubs win in seven games

AL MVP: Mookie Betts

NL MVP: Yoenis Cespedes

AL CYA: Justin Verlander

NL CYA: Clayton Kershaw

AL ROY: Andrew Benintendi

NL ROY: Hunter Renfroe

AL MOY: A.J. Hinch

NL MOY: Joe Maddon

Mark it down, you guys. And then please forget it, because we’re gonna pretend these predictions never happened come October.

