Watch David Ross do the cha-cha to Young M.C.’s “Bust a Move”

David Ross is 40 which means he was about 12 when Young M.C.’s “Bust a Move” was released. That means that there’s a pretty good chance that the enjoyment on his face as he danced to it last night on “Dancing with the Stars” was not ironic enjoyment but actual enjoyment. The tween-aged Ross probably dug hard on “Bust a Move,” stuff from Tone Loc and, I suspect, some D.J. Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince.

Then, in either high school or college, some cooler friends of his were making fun of that pop rap stuff and he quickly — but silently — disavowed his love for those inoffensive songs and claimed a lifelong love for whatever harder-edged fare made one cool among the boys of his generation.

Now, in 2017, he can again embrace a song that once made him smile. Back before being cool was a concern. Back when life was simpler. He can let his cha-cha flag fly to “Bust a Move,” a beautiful woman by his side and millions in the bank, and tell those older boys back in Florida or Alabama or wherever that he truly DID love the music they made fun of and that he will never hide his enjoyment of life again.

Again, he did so silently.