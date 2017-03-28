Donald Trump may throw out the first pitch at the Nationals opener

With the caveat that, on Opening Day, tickets are likely to be more expensive and thus you’re likely to have a lot more rich people and friends-of-the-owners in attendance, thereby ensuring a more conservative crowd, I’m struggling to imagine a situation in which Trump strolls on to a baseball field in a large American city and isn’t booed like crazy. He’s polling as low as 36% in some places. He’s not exactly Mr. Popular.
Oh well. I look forward to him three-bouncing one to Matt Wieters and then grabbing his phone and tweeting about how it was the best, most tremendous first pitch in baseball history. Or blaming Hillary Clinton for it in the event he admits that it was a bad pitch.
On Friday the Atlanta Braves announced a new policy for outside food, prohibiting ticket holders from bringing in their own. This was a reversal of their old policy — and the policies of the majority of teams around the league — which allowe fans to bring in soft-sided coolers with their own food and beverages, at least as long as the beverages were sealed.
The Braves claimed that the policy change was “a result of tighter security being put into place this season throughout the league,” but this was clearly untrue as no other teams are cracking down on outside food like this. If there are new security procedures, everyone else is able to accommodate them without an opportunistic crackdown on fans bringing in PB&J for their toddlers. It seemed more likely that this was a simple cash grab.
Today the Braves have reversed the policy somewhat:
While they’re looking for kudos here, this is likewise an admission that the “security” stuff was bull because, last I checked, security procedures aren’t subject to popular referendum and aren’t changed when people complain. What really happened here, it seems, is the Braves, for the first time in living memory, were called out by the public for their greed and realized that even they have some responsibility to not be jackasses about this sort of thing.
Still, a gallon bag policy is not the same as it was before. You could bring coolers into Turner Field and still can bring them into most parks around the league. But I guess this is better than nothing.
David Ross is 40 which means he was about 12 when Young M.C.’s “Bust a Move” was released. That means that there’s a pretty good chance that the enjoyment on his face as he danced to it last night on “Dancing with the Stars” was not ironic enjoyment but actual enjoyment. The tween-aged Ross probably dug hard on “Bust a Move,” stuff from Tone Loc and, I suspect, some D.J. Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince.
Then, in either high school or college, some cooler friends of his were making fun of that pop rap stuff and he quickly — but silently — disavowed his love for those inoffensive songs and claimed a lifelong love for whatever harder-edged fare made one cool among the boys of his generation.
Now, in 2017, he can again embrace a song that once made him smile. Back before being cool was a concern. Back when life was simpler. He can let his cha-cha flag fly to “Bust a Move,” a beautiful woman by his side and millions in the bank, and tell those older boys back in Florida or Alabama or wherever that he truly DID love the music they made fun of and that he will never hide his enjoyment of life again.